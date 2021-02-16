Here Are JAMB Subject Combinations For 2021 UTME Candidates

February 16, 2021 30

As prospective candidates await the release of application forms for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), here are the subject combinations for the exam.

The examination body has blamed the pandemic for the delay in the announcement of the date for the release of application forms, although JAMB, had promised that efforts were being coordinated to ensure that the date was disclosed.

It noted that all applicants would need to conduct registrations at all approved Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres.

Here are the JAMB subject combinations for courses for candidates.

Business Administration:

Use of English, Mathematics, Economics and any other Social Science subject.

Public Administration:

Use of English, Government, Economics and any other subject.

Banking and Finance:

Use of English, Mathematics, one Social Science subject, and any other subject.

Economics:

Use of English, Mathematics, Economics and any of Government, History, Geography, Literature in English, French and CRK/IRK.

Demography and Social Statistics:

Use of English, Mathematics, Economics/ Geography, and any other subject.

Geography:

Use of English, Geography and two other Arts or Social Science subjects.

Library Science:

Use of English and Any three Arts or Social Science subjects.

Sociology:

Use of English, Three Social Science or Arts subjects.

Political Science:

Use of English, Government or History plus two other Social Science/ Arts subjects.

Philosophy:

Use of English, Government, and any other two subjects.

Psychology:

Use of English, Any three subjects from Arts or Social Science.

Religious Studies:

Use of English Language, CRK/IRS, and any two other subjects.

Social Works:

Use of English Language, Mathematics, Economics/ Geography, and any other subject.

Sociology and Anthropology:

Use of English, Three Social Science or Arts Subjects.

Industrial Relations:

Use of English, Mathematics, Economics, and one other relevant subject.

Human Resources Management:

Use of English, Economics, Government, and any other relevant subjects.

International Relations:

Use of English, Economics, Literature- in English, and Geography /Government / History.

Business Management:

Use of English, Mathematics, Economics, and one other subject.

Cooperative and Rural Development:

Use of English, Mathematics, Economics plus one other subject.

Tourism:

English, Mathematics, Economics and any other subject.

Marketing:

Use of English, Mathematics, Economics plus one other relevant Subject.

Insurance:

English, Mathematics, Economics and one other subject.

Arabic and Islamic Studies:

Use of English, Arabic, and Two subjects from Arts and/or Social Sciences.

Christian Religious Studies:

Use of English, Two Arts subjects including Christian Religious Knowledge and any other subject.

Fine and Applied Arts:

Use of English Language, Fine Art and two other Arts subjects or Social Science subject.

Theatre Arts:

Use of English, Lit. in English, and two other relevant subjects.

Linguistics:

English, Two relevant Arts subjects and any other subject.

English and International Studies:

Use of English, Literature in English, Government or History or any other Arts subjects.

French:

English, French and any other two subjects from Arts and Social Sciences.

English Language:

Use of English, Lit.-in-English, one other Art subjects, and another Arts or Social Science subject.

Hausa:

English, Hausa, Literature in English and any of Economics, Government, History, and Arabic.

History and International Studies:

Use of English, History /Government and any other two subjects from Arts & Social Science.

Islamic Studies:

English, Islamic Religious Studies plus two other Arts subjects.

Igbo:

English, Igbo, and two subjects from Arts and Social Sciences.

Music:

Use of English, Music, one other Art subject plus any other subject.

Philosophy:

Use of English, Any three subjects.

Religious Studies:

English, CRK/IRS, and any two other subjects.

Yoruba:

Use of English, Yoruba, and two other subjects in Arts or Social Sciences.

Anthropology:

Use of English, Any three of History, CRK/IRK, Geography, Economics, Literature in English and French.

Criminology and Security Studies:

English, Economics, Government, and any one of the following: History, Geography, Literature in English, French, IRK, Hausa.

Law:

English, Literature, Economics, and any other Art Subject.

Civil Law:

English Language and Any three Arts or Social Science subjects.

Islamic/Sharia Law:

Use of English Language and Any three Art or social science subjects including Arabic or Islamic.

Marine Engineering:

Use of English, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

Mechanical Engineering:

Use of English, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

Metallurgical and Materials Engineering:

Use of English, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

Petroleum and Gas Engineering:

Use of English, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

Systems Engineering:

Use of English, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

Structural Engineering:

Use of English, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

Production and Industrial Engineering:

Use of English, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

Architecture:

English, Physics, Mathematics, and either Chemistry, Geography, Art, Biology, or Economics.

Quantity Surveying:

Use of English, Physics, Mathematics, and either Chemistry, Geography, Art, Biology, or Economics.

Urban and Regional Planning:

English, Mathematics, Geography, and either Economics, Physics, or Chemistry.

Estate Management:

Use of English, Mathematics, Economics, and one other subject.

Agricultural Economics:

English Language, Chemistry, Biology/ Agricultural Science, and Mathematics.

READ ALSO: WTO DG: ‘Okonjo-Iweala Has Brought More Honour To Nigeria, Africa’ – Lawan

Agric Extension:

English, Chemistry, Biology/ Agricultural Science plus Mathematics or Physics.

Agronomy:

English, Chemistry, Biology or Agriculture and Physics or Mathematics.

Animal Production and Science:

Use of English, Chemistry, Biology/Agric Science and Physics/

Mathematics.

Crop Production and Science:

English, Chemistry, Biology /Agriculture, and Mathematics or Physics.

Soil Science:

English, Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science plus Mathematics or Physics.

Veterinary Science:

English, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

Forestry:

Use of English, Chemistry, Biology or Agriculture and Physics or Mathematics.

Civil Engineering:

Use of English, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

Chemical Engineering:

Use of English, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

Computer Engineering:

Use of English, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

Electrical Engineering:

Use of English, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

Electronic Engineering:

Use of English, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

Medicine and Surgery:

Use of English, Biology, Physics, and Chemistry.

Agricultural Engineering:

Use of English, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

Computer Science:

Use of English, Mathematics, Physics, and either Biology, Chemistry, Agric Science, Economics or Geography.

Biochemistry:

Use of English, Biology, Physics, and Chemistry.

Biological Sciences:

Use of English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics or Mathematics.

Mathematics:

Use of English, Mathematics, and any two of Physics, Chemistry, Economics, Biology, and Agricultural Science.

Chemistry:

Use of English, Chemistry, and any two of these: Physics, Biology, and Mathematics.

Nursing:

Use of English, Physics, Biology, and Chemistry.

Food, Science, and Technology:

Use of English, Chemistry, Mathematics / Physics, and Agricultural Science.

Pharmacy:

Use of English, Biology, Physics, and Chemistry.

Industrial Chemistry:

Use of English, Chemistry, Mathematics, and any of Physics /Biology /Agricultural Science.

Fisheries:

Use of English, Chemistry, Biology/ Agricultural Science, and any other Science subject.

Geology:

Use of English and any three Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Biology, and Geography.

Geography:

Use of English, Geography, and any two of Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and Agricultural Science.

Surveying and Geoinformatics:

Use of English, Physics, Mathematics, and any of Chemistry, Geography, Art, Biology, and Economics.

Statistics:

Use of English, Mathematics, and any two of Physics, chemistry, agricultural science, and economics.

Building:

Use of English, Physics, Mathematics, and any of Chemistry, Geography, Art, Biology, and Economics.

Microbiology:

Use of English, Biology, Chemistry, and either Physics or Mathematics.

Botany:

Use of English, Biology, Chemistry and any other Science subject.

Zoology:

Use of English, Biology, and any two of Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

Pure and Applied Mathematics:

Use of English, Mathematics, Physics, and Biology or Agric Science or Chemistry or Geography.

Agriculture:

English, Chemistry, Biology /Agriculture, and any one of Physics and Mathematics.

Anatomy:

English, Mathematics, Biology, and Chemistry or Physics.

Dentistry:

Use of English, Chemistry, Biology and one Science subject.

Medical Laboratory Science:

English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

Medical Rehabilitation:

Use of English, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

Physiology:

Use of English, Biology, Physics, and Chemistry.

Physiotherapy:

Use of English, Biology, Physics, and Chemistry.

Radiography:

Use of English, Biology, Physics, and Chemistry.

Veterinary Medicine:

Use of English, Biology, Physics, and Chemistry.

Accountancy:

Use of English, Mathematics, Economics and any other Social Science subject.