Here Are 18 Political Parties Recognised By INEC In Nigeria

The next presidential election in 2023 is fast approaching and many Nigerians are ready to use their voters’ card as a weapon to change the current government.

Others are vying for political positions which can only be attained by becoming active members of a political party duly recognized and registered with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

In the aftermath of the #EndSARS protest, many Nigerian youths have vowed to vote out the current government by participating actively in the coming elections.

Those without voters’ card have asked INEC to start capturing Nigerians.

It has been observed that politicians are beginning to form strategic alliances that will be beneficial to Nigeria and their political ambitions.

For instance, it was reported yesterday that Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) and the political group of ex-governor of the Oyo State, Rashidi Ladoja, have dissolved their structures into the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC).

The leadership of the two parties have asked members to participate in the membership registration of the APC.

February, Month Of Massive Decamping To APC

In recent times, we have seen new political parties emerging and some high-profile politicians leaving their parties and pledging allegiance to another.

Last month, the opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), lost one of its chieftains, Gbenga Daniel, to the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC).

This marked the commencement of political permutation in readiness for future elections.

Former Osun state deputy governor and governorship candidate, Iyiola Omisore, formally decamped from the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to the ruling APC two weeks ago.

A House member representing Bauchi federal constituency, Alhaji Yakubu Abdullahi, also decamped to the APC last month.

Nigeria’s former chief of army staff, Lieutenant-General Azubuike Ihejirika (rtd), also officially defected to the country’s ruling party.

Blessing Onuh, a Benue lawmaker and daughter of former Senate President, David Mark, also decamped from the APGA to APC.

It is expected that many politicians will take bold steps to cross the fence in the coming months.

Role of INEC

INEC, which was established by the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, has the mandate to register political parties in accordance with the provisions of the constitution and Act of the National Assembly.

INEC’s role also involves the monitoring of the organisation and operation of the political parties, including their finances; conventions, congresses, and party primaries.

The commission also has a duty to organize an annual examination and auditing of the funds and accounts of political parties. It is expected to publish a report on such examination and audit publicly.

Other roles include the monitoring of political campaigns and provision of rules and regulations which will govern the political parties.

Find below the list of 18 registered political parties: