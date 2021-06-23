“Herdsmen’s Crimes Are Lesser Than IPOB’s Crimes” – Ahmad Gumi

June 23, 2021 72

An Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, said that herdsmen’s crimes weigh significantly lesser than those of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The cleric, who is known to have access to bandits, said that it is unfair to compare the activities of criminal herdsmen with those of IPOB.

Gumi while speaking on Arise TV on Wednesday, called for “fairness” in the comparison between the two groups, saying one “is killing our gallant men” while the other is “kidnapping children to make money and not to kill them”.

“IPOB is attacking the police, the army, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other government institutions; killing our men in service,” he said.

Since IPOB launched its militia arm called Eastern Security Network (ESN) a few months ago, attacks on security operatives and government infrastructure have surged.

The attacks have been blamed on this group.