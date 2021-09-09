fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCEBUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWS

Helmut Englebrecht Appointed As Standard Bank Group’s Regional Chief Executive West Africa

September 9, 20210114
Helmut Englebrecht Appointed As Standard Bank Group’s Regional Chief Executive West Africa

Standard Bank has announced the appointment of Helmut Englebrecht as Regional Chief Executive of West Africa, effective 1 October 2021 subject to regulatory approvals.

Engelbrecht has served as the Head of Client Coverage Africa Regions, for Wholesale Clients, since August 2015. He joined the Standard Bank Group in November 1999 and has successfully held several roles, most notably in Investment Banking, previously serving as the Head of that division for Africa Regions.

READ ALSO:

Yinka Sanni, Chief Executive Africa Regions said, “Helmut is an accomplished leader and his extensive experience across the continent is an asset to the Group which he will bring to bear in shaping our continued success in Africa Regions.”

Englebrecht said: “Historically the West African markets have played a leading role in the African growth story for the Standard Bank Group. These markets have contributed strongly in making Standard Bank Africa’s largest financial services group.

I look forward to work with the respective countries to build on this solid foundation. Together, we will continue to build our client franchise in these markets and drive sustainable growth and value for the Group.”

About Author

Helmut Englebrecht Appointed As Standard Bank Group’s Regional Chief Executive West Africa
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Protesters Storm BEDC Office In Akure Over High Electricity Bills NEWSPOWER & ENERGY
August 31, 20210275

Protesters Storm BEDC Office In Akure Over High Electricity Bills

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Residents of Graceland Estate, Obaile, on the outskirt of Akure, on Monday, protested high electricity bills by the Office of the Benin Electricity Distribu
Read More
May 20, 20140141

Abducted Schoolgirls: Traditional Hunters Ready To Join Search

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Troubled by the prolonged delay in the search and rescue of the kidnapped Chibok female students, traditional hunters armed with home-made guns, poisoned sp
Read More
CBN Issues Guideline for Appointment of Compliance Officers’ By Banks BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSLETTER
October 8, 20190219

Financial Inclusion Boost as CBN Approves Telcos to Operate as PSB

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Fresh facts have emerged that two out of the three institutions the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently granted Approval-in-Principle (AIP) to commence o
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.