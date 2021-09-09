Helmut Englebrecht Appointed As Standard Bank Group’s Regional Chief Executive West Africa

September 9, 2021 114

Standard Bank has announced the appointment of Helmut Englebrecht as Regional Chief Executive of West Africa, effective 1 October 2021 subject to regulatory approvals.

Engelbrecht has served as the Head of Client Coverage Africa Regions, for Wholesale Clients, since August 2015. He joined the Standard Bank Group in November 1999 and has successfully held several roles, most notably in Investment Banking, previously serving as the Head of that division for Africa Regions.

Yinka Sanni, Chief Executive Africa Regions said, “Helmut is an accomplished leader and his extensive experience across the continent is an asset to the Group which he will bring to bear in shaping our continued success in Africa Regions.”



Englebrecht said: “Historically the West African markets have played a leading role in the African growth story for the Standard Bank Group. These markets have contributed strongly in making Standard Bank Africa’s largest financial services group.

I look forward to work with the respective countries to build on this solid foundation. Together, we will continue to build our client franchise in these markets and drive sustainable growth and value for the Group.”