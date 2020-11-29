Heavy Tears As Borno State Buries 43 Rice Farmers Slain By Boko Haram

November 29, 2020 19

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, on Sunday watched over 43 corpses, who were among those killed by suspected Boko Haram insurgents, prepared for burial.

The deceased were farmers killed at a rice plantation in Kwashabe village, about 20 kilometres north of Maiduguri, Borno capital.

The insurgents were also said to have destroyed the rice plantation after slaughtering all the farmers.

Residents told Zulum during his visit that the death toll has yet to be fully ascertained.

“Your Excellency, as you have seen here, 43 corpses were buried, but others have not been retrieved from the scene of the incident. Nobody can tell you the exact number of people killed. Some of the victims are still missing,” a resident (name concealed), told the governor.

Speaking to the villagers, the governor said, “First of all, accept my deepest sympathy over this carnage, once again, that affects all of us and every human with a conscience. I am told some persons are still missing. We have been discussing with the military since Saturday, Insha Allah the remaining people will be traced soon.