Heavy Rainfall Destroys Multi million Naira Fish Farm Investment in Niger State

Species of fish worth over Hundred Million Naira, have been destroyed by flood due to heavy down pour, at Lapai Gwari Community, in Bosso local government area of Niger state, North Central Nigeria.

Reports by the Niger State Emergency agency, mentioned that about two thousand local fish farms have been washed away by a recent heavy downpour which lasted for hours in the community.

Director General Niger state Emergency Management Agency NISEMA Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Inga, Who stated this in Minna, the State Capital, described the incident as not only pathetic and tragic but devastating especially as it affect peasant fish farmers.

Alhaji Inga, further mentioned that the state government is making urgent arrangement to improve fish farming across the state, while also looking at modalities for assisting the affected fish farmers.

Malam Mohammad Tukur, owner of one of the fish farms destroyed by rain, appealed to the government of Niger state for urgent intervention, as it affects Hundreds of people who are mostly peasants.

The National Emergency Management Agency, recently announced the possibility of heavy down pour in the riverine communities, which could result to flooding in the State.

The announcement by NEMA, warned flood prone communities to urgently relocate to safer places, to avoid the expected flooding.

Riverine Communities within the banks of river Niger and Benue in the North Central part if Nigeria, annually experience flooding due to heavy downpour which often times, result to loss of life and property .

Source: VON