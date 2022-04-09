Healthy Corner: Our Secret To Staying Healthy, Young

April 9, 2022 102

It is important that we make conscious efforts toward our meals, health and lifestyle. Our decisions and lifestyle affect our bodies/health, we all want to look young and remain fit but are we ready to put in the work?

If you are thinking about hitting the gym or cutting your savings to buy food or workout plans, just hold on! You can stay healthy, fit and look young without having to spend a lot of money.

All that you need to do is be conscious about how you treat your body, and what you do and eat.

Now that you understand, it is time for us to share our secret about healthy living.

Excercise

How often do you exercise? It is important that you exercise very often, every day and meaningfully. Exercise also includes activities undertaken while working, playing, carrying out household chores, travelling, and engaging in recreational pursuits.

Exercise strengthens your heart and improves your circulation. The increased blood flow raises the oxygen levels in your body. This helps lower your risk of heart diseases such as high cholesterol, coronary artery disease, and heart attack.

Healthy Meal

Eat a combination of different foods, including fruit, vegetables, legumes, nuts and whole grains. The World Health Organization recommend that adults should eat at least five portions (400g) of fruit and vegetables per day.

You can improve your intake of fruits and vegetables by always including veggies in your meal; eating fresh fruit and vegetables as snacks; eating a variety of fruits and vegetables.

Alcohol

Lightweight or not, there is no safe level for drinking alcohol. Consuming alcohol can lead to health problems such as mental and behavioural disorders, liver cirrhosis, some cancers and heart diseases amongst others.

Be conscious about your intake of alcohol, keep it to a minimum and make sure that you do not mix your drinks, especially with your medication.

Blood Pressure

Check your blood pressure regularly. You can buy a device or visit free clinics or free centres to check your blood pressure, if it is high or low talk to your medical practitioner.

Vaccination

What do you think about protecting yourself? Better safe than sorry right, vaccines are supposed to protect you so do not avoid them. Cervical cancer can be prevented by taking the HPV vaccine to protect yourself.

Safe Sex

It is important that you practice a safe sex life. Looking after your sexual health is important for your overall health and well-being. Practice safe sex to prevent HIV and other sexually transmitted infections like gonorrhoea, HPV and syphilis.

Immunity

A great way to live a healthy life is by boosting your immune system and listening to your body. Ask your doctor for the best immunity booster, to protect yourself from dust, cold and diseases. Use multivitamins as prescribed by your doctor. Do not misuse your medication!

Do not diagnose yourself

Do not diagnose yourself if you are not feeling well, visit your doctor, not the internet! Drug misuse is a terrible thing to do, you can hurt yourself by taking the wrong drugs or doing the wrong thing. Seek help from a qualified medical practitioner.