Health Minister Urges Medical Doctors To Shun Unauthorized Treatment of COVID-19 Patients

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has called on medical doctors and other healthcare professionals to shun unauthorized treatment of persons infected with coronavirus (COVID-19).

He made the call on Thursday during the briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

“All healthcare professionals and associated personnel should diligently follow safety infection prevention and control protocols – both inside and outside healthcare facilities, and not to indulge in unauthorized treatment of COVID-19 cases,” the minister said.

He explained that the appeal was important to reduce the incidences of health workers getting infected with the disease.

Ehanire noted that the government was committed to increasing its capacity for testing for coronavirus cases in the country.

He said, “21 laboratories nationwide are now operational for COVID-19 testing as we work to drive up demands.”

On the situation in Kano, the minister noted that a task team from the Federal Ministry of Health has been deployed in the state.

According to him, the team is working with the state government and is fully engaged with activities that strongly emphasize training and capacity building for all personnel.

Ehanire explained that this was to help rebuild the manpower in Kano and the federal health facilities in the state, as well as the non-medical personnel.

He revealed that laboratories in Kano have been directed to work in shifts to reduce the turnaround time for testing and enable the faster return of results.

The minister also hinted that the returnees from Dubai would be tested and those whose results return positive would be taken for treatment.

