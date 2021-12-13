Health Cost Pulls More Than Half A Billion People Into Poverty – WHO

December 13, 2021 95

The World Health Organization (WHO) in a news release said that due to health costs more than half a billion people globally are being pushed into extreme poverty.

WHO revealed that already before the pandemic more than half a billion people were pushed or further pushed into extreme poverty because they have to pay for health services out of their own pockets and that the pandemic is likely to make the situation worse.

This is based on new evidence compiled by WHO and the world bank. Findings revealed that there is a possibility that the COVID-19 pandemic will bring to a halt decades of global progress towards Universal Health Coverage.

COVID-19 disrupted health services, stretching countries’ health systems beyond their limits while also triggering the worst economic crisis since the 1930s, making it even more difficult for people to pay for healthcare, the statement said.

The WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “All governments must immediately resume and accelerate efforts to ensure every one of their citizens can access health services without fear of the financial consequences.”

Tedros advised governments to direct efforts towards strengthening public spending on health and social support and also increasing focus on primary health care systems that can provide essential care close to home.

He added saying, “Prior to the pandemic, many countries had made progress. But it was not robust enough. This time we must build health systems that are strong enough to withstand shocks, such as the next pandemic and stay on course towards universal health coverage.”

“Even before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, almost 1 billion people were spending more than 10 per cent of their household budget on health. Within a constrained fiscal space, governments will have to make tough choices to protect and increase health budgets,” said Juan Pablo Uribe, Global Director for Health, Nutrition and Population, World Bank.

The WHO/World Bank further warns that financial hardship is likely to become more intense as poverty grows, incomes fall, and governments face tighter fiscal constraints.

