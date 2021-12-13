fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

EVENTSMEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWS

Health Cost Pulls More Than Half A Billion People Into Poverty – WHO

December 13, 2021095
Health Cost Pulls More Than Half A Billion People Into Poverty - WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) in a news release said that due to health costs more than half a billion people globally are being pushed into extreme poverty.

WHO revealed that already before the pandemic more than half a billion people were pushed or further pushed into extreme poverty because they have to pay for health services out of their own pockets and that the pandemic is likely to make the situation worse.

This is based on new evidence compiled by WHO and the world bank. Findings revealed that there is a possibility that the COVID-19 pandemic will bring to a halt decades of global progress towards Universal Health Coverage.

COVID-19 disrupted health services, stretching countries’ health systems beyond their limits while also triggering the worst economic crisis since the 1930s, making it even more difficult for people to pay for healthcare, the statement said.

Click here to sign up for BizWatch Nigeria’s webinar on “Optimising Health-Care Opportunities in Nigeria’s Fragile Medical Sector”.

The WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “All governments must immediately resume and accelerate efforts to ensure every one of their citizens can access health services without fear of the financial consequences.”

Tedros advised governments to direct efforts towards strengthening public spending on health and social support and also increasing focus on primary health care systems that can provide essential care close to home.

He added saying, “Prior to the pandemic, many countries had made progress. But it was not robust enough. This time we must build health systems that are strong enough to withstand shocks, such as the next pandemic and stay on course towards universal health coverage.”

“Even before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, almost 1 billion people were spending more than 10 per cent of their household budget on health. Within a constrained fiscal space, governments will have to make tough choices to protect and increase health budgets,” said Juan Pablo Uribe, Global Director for Health, Nutrition and Population, World Bank.

The WHO/World Bank further warns that financial hardship is likely to become more intense as poverty grows, incomes fall, and governments face tighter fiscal constraints.

BizWatch Nigeria will be hosting a webinar on Wednesday 15, December 2021 concerning the health sector. The theme of the webinar is: “Optimising Health-Care Opportunities in Nigeria’s Fragile Medical Sector”.

This webinar will bring together Lagos State’s Commissioner for Health, professionals and experts from the Nigerian health sector to shed light on the sector, how Nigerians can benefit despite its fragile nature.

The webinar promises to give thorough insights into matters of healthcare while providing an avenue for health-related issues to be addressed.

To get exclusive access to this all-inclusive webinar, save a date with us on Wednesday 15, December 2021 at 11 am through this link: https://bit.ly/3IfaNk9.

Profile Of Speakers At BizWatch Webinar 4.0

About Author

Health Cost Pulls More Than Half A Billion People Into Poverty – WHO
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

To Curb Borrowing, Debt, Govt Plans To Block Leakages - Lawan NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
February 23, 20210316

Lawan Meets President Buhari Over Insecurity

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Ahmed Lawan, the Senate President, met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja over the security challenges facing the country. L
Read More
Teaching Hospital in Calabar Performs First Open-Heart Surgery MEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWS
September 16, 20210574

Teaching Hospital in Calabar Performs First Open-Heart Surgery

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The University of Calabar Teaching Hospital on Wednesday successfully performed its first open-heart surgery which lasted for six and half hours. The Chief
Read More
AccessX: Access Bank Improves Customer Support With New Experience Service BANKING & FINANCENEWSNEWSLETTER
October 12, 20210792

Access Bank Acquires Stakes in Botswana Bank

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Access Bank Plc has announced the acquisition of a majority stake of 78.15 percent in African Banking Corporation of Botswana Limited. This makes it the fou
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.