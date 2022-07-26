BREAKING: Headies Disqualifies Portable As Police Investigate Singer

Headies Awards organisers, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, disqualified popular singer Portable.

Portable, who was nominated for the ‘Best Street Artist’ and ‘Rookie of the Year’ categories, according to Headies, was disqualified as the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) was investigating him for his alleged involvement in criminal activities.

In the ‘Rookie of the Year’ category, he was expected to compete with Av, Fave, Magixx, and Ugoccie.

For the second category, he was pitted against Bella Shmurda, Mohbad, Naira Marley, and Goya Menor among others.

More to follow…