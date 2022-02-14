Happy Valentine’s Day 2022: 100+ Wishes, Messages, Quotes To Share With Loved Ones

February 14, is a day ‘Love’ is celebrated around the world. The 2022 Happy Valentine’s Day celebration is here and Bizwatch Nigeria has put together messages wishes and quotes you can share with your loved ones on this special day.
Valentine Day Wishes For Husband 2022
- My Dear Husband, I’ve vowed to love you for the rest of my Life.
- I love you the most my Dear Husband. Happy Valentine’s Day to you.
- My parents found you for me and gifted me with the best blessing they could ever give. Happy Valentine’s Day to you.
- I promise to love you more with every passing day. I love you most.
Valentine Day 2022 Wishes for Wife
- My Dear Wife, you are the prettiest and most loving person. Happy Valentine Day 2022 to you.
- My Loving Wife, I promise to take care of you for the rest of my Love.
- On this Valentine’s Day, I promise you to fill your life with love.
- I love you from the core of my heart and my heart fails to work on losing you. Happy Valentine’s Day.
Quotes on Valentine Day Wishes 2022
- All the measure units in this world can fail when it comes to measuring my Love for you. Happy Valentine Day 2022.
- I Promise to hold your Hands forever in all the tough and easy times.
- On this Valentine’s Day, I promise to keep our life romantic and full of love. Happy Valentine to my love.
- Valentines Day comes once in a year but my love for you is present daily.
Happy Valentine’s Day quotes
- “Valentine’s Day is the poet’s holiday.” – Ted Koosner, Poet
- “Your flaws are perfect for the heart that’s meant to love you.” – Trent Shelton, Football Player
- “The art of love…is largely the art of persistence.” – Albert Ellis, Psychologist
- “Love planted a rose, and the world turned sweet.” – Katharine Lee Bates, Songwriter
- “Love doesn’t make the world go round. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile.” – Franklin P. Jones, Engineer
- “Love is the greatest refreshment in life.” – Pablo Picasso, Artist
- “There are never enough I Love You’s.” – Lenny Bruce, Comedian
- “All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt.” – Charles M. Schulz, Cartoonist
- “Grow old with me! The best is yet to be.” – Robert Browning, Poet
- “When first we fall in love, we feel that we know all there is to know about life, and perhaps we are right.”— Mignon McLaughlin
- “Love does not consist in gazing at each other but in looking outward together in the same direction” — Antoine de Saint-Exupery
- “Of all forms of caution, caution in love is perhaps most fatal to true happiness.” —Bertrand Russell
Happy Valentine’s Day wishes for your love
- Happy Valentine’s Day! My favorite place in the world is right next to you.
- You may hold my hand for a while, but you hold my heart forever.
- Whenever I feel like giving up, your love keeps me going.
- I never believed in luck until I found you
- Whenever I’m with you, wherever we are, I’m home.
- I fell in love with you because of all the small things you don’t even realize you’re doing.
- Like you and me, some things are just meant to be.
- I met you. I liked you. I love you. I’m keeping you.
- Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life! Thank you for being the reason for my joy! Happy Valentine’s Day.
- My Girl is one of the best among the Rest. Happy Valentine’s Day.
- You are one in a Million with a Golden Heart. I Love you and Happy Valentine’s Day 2022. Happy Valentine’s Day.
- My Life is incomplete without you and I love you to the moon and back. Happy Valentine’s Day.
Happy Valentine’s Day wishes for girlfriends
- My sweet valentine, I’m so glad that you’re all mine. Happy Valentine’s Day.
- I’m so happy to have you in my life. Happy Valentine’s day, girlfriend!
- Everything will change except my love for you! Happy Valentine’s Day!
- Happy Valentine’s Day, babe. Thank you for making each day of my life so memorable and special!
- Having you as my valentine for life is the biggest blessing there is and there will ever be. I love you my darling. Happy Valentine’s Day!
- I can’t stop loving you because it’s the only thing I’m good at and the only reason I was sent here on earth. I love you! Wishing you a happy valentine!
- I wasn’t born a poet, but your love made me one! I was just lucky when God blessed me with his greatest creation of all time; you! Happy Valentine!
- You are the prettiest flower on the earth, and I am glad to have you in my garden of love. Have an awesome valentine.
Happy Valentine’s Day wishes for boyfriends
- Happy Valentine’s Day! I just want you to know that you mean the world to me.
- Happy Valentine’s Day, sweetheart! No words can describe how much grateful I’m to God for sending you to my life.
- Happy Valentine’s Day. Sharing heart with someone could never be as joyful as it is with you!
- I want you to know that you are the one. Be my one and only, valentine.
- Your love is a source of strength for me. Thank you for all of your kindness and love. Happy Valentine’s Day!
- I’m forever grateful to you for being my side and for loving me. Happy Valentine’s day, my love.
- I loved you, I love you and I will love you forever. Let’s celebrate many more Valentine’s Days to come.
Happy Valentine’s Day wishes for singles
- My alone feels so good, I’ll only have you if you’re sweeter than my solitude.
- Happy Valentine’s Day to me. I love you.
- Single is an opportunity to live life on your own terms and not apologise.
- I don’t like to be labeled as lonely just because I am alone.
- Love yourself first, because that’s who you’ll spend the rest of your life with.
- Being single is about celebrating and appreciating own space that you’re in.
- To love oneself is the beginning of a lifelong romance
