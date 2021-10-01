Happy New Month Messages, New Month Prayers For October 2021

October 1, 2021 117

Welcome to the month of October, a significant in which Nigeria gained its independence. Here are happy new month messages for October that you can share with friends and families.

For many, the first day of the month means a lot as it signifies the start of something new in their lives.

Why not share with them messages that remind them of how much you care for them, wishing them better days ahead in the new month?

Below are new month messages for your friends, families and loved ones for the month of October.

Happy Month Wishes

Wishing you a month full of new opportunities and good news! Happy New Month!

2. Happy new month! May the upcoming month makes you wiser, kinder, and happier!

3.Happy New Month! May each day becomes a reason for happiness to you!

4. Happy New Month, Love! I want to cherish you more in the upcoming month and spend every minute of it with you right by my side!

5. Good morning and welcome to a new month, a month full hope and great things. Happy New Month!

6. Forget all the mistakes of the past, look forward to making the most of this month. Happy new month to you!

7. I wish you all a happy new month, a month filled with prosperity, happiness, love and good health.

8. May this new month in your life mark the start of greater things to you and family; wish you a happy new month!

9. As this new month begins, I really hope you let go of your burdens, sorrows and begin a fresh chapter of your life filled with peace love, and everything nice and bright. Happy new month.

10. Dear, I really hope you take this new month as an opportunity and slay everything. May this month bring you none of these but only goodness and goodies.

11. May this new month be filled with no regrets or letdowns but with only breathtaking moments and immeasurable and colorful happiness. May the Lord bless you today and tomorrow.

12. It is a new month, a month full of hope. May the new month bring more joy, happiness, and laughter into your life. Happy New Month to you, my best friend!

13. When life is dragging you back with difficulties, don’t panic. Just focus, aim, shoot your shots, keep shooting until you reach the stars. One day you will be successful no matter what.

14. This month is another step on your way to happiness and realization of your dream. Keep running and you’ll reach your goal very soon.

15. A new month has come to take back all the negativity from the previous month and shower you with all the positivity in this world to make your life more wonderful than ever. Happy new month.

16. Happy New Month! Sending you sincere regards for a prosperous month ahead!

17. The month ahead might be full of challenges, but you’ll ace them! Happy New Month!

18. A new month is knocking at your door, so embrace it with passion! Have a nice month!

19. Happy New Month! Life is giving you a chance to make positive changes, so savor it!

20. Let the new sun of the month ahead wash away all your worries! Best wishes to you!

21. Best wishes for the new moth! Hoping it would be full of positive energy!

22. Happy New Month! Set aside your failures of the past and get ready for a new journey!

23. Whatever the new month is bringing for you, be it good or bad; always keep that smile on your face no matter what. Don’t let the light in you die. Happy new month.

24. A new month is coming to replace all the odds with numerous opportunities for you. Use it well. Happy New Month!

25. Wishing you the most beautiful things in this new month as you aspire for the hope of God. May the blessing of the Lord be blended with your success in life. Wishing you a fantastic new month

26. Dear, it’s time to wave goodbye to your empty pockets and exhausted soul. Welcome the new month with a new life full of energy and a big smile. Happy new month.

27. “You are always in my prayers, always in my heart and the depths of my soul. Have a great month my love.”

28. A new month is coming to take back all the negativity from this month and shower you with all the positivity in this world to make you your life even more wonderful.

29. Wishing you a colorful new month with lots of achievement and promises fulfilled. You never know what tomorrows have in store for you!

30. Carry on with all the positivity you have in you as a new month is coming to sweep you away to the land of happiness and joys.

31. Do you know what a new month represents for you? You are getting older and wiser and more mature with every month added to your life.

32. I smell the change in the air already. I can see the colors replacing the black and white memories of the past. Be sure my friend, the new month is bringing the best for you.

33. If you haven’t yet found what you asked for, don’t worry, another month is coming to your life to make sure your unfulfilled wishes are fulfilled.

34. May your tomorrow be brighter, May this new month be more successful, I wish this month brings more inspiration and love in your life, Happy new month.

35. A new month is waiting on your door to embrace you with the warmth of love and the colors of a rainbow to decorate your life with all the best in this world.

36. A new month isn’t just an occasion to celebrate. It’s a package where all the equipment to fulfill the dreams is assembled. So grab it and make the best use of it.

37. Today is a new month, it’s time to do something new, something fresh, that will make you and everyone else around you happy!

38. Happiness is a state of the mind that is determined by only you. Whatever you have or do not have cannot stop you from being happy. Only you can. So, take your chances in this new month.

39.Dear friend, Happy New Month! May you get to spend every day with a smile on your face and warmth in your heart! Sending best wishes to you!

40. Hope the arrival of a new month brings you closer to your destination and fulfills all your dreams! Have a Happy New Month, my friend!

41. Whatever the new month is bringing for you, be it good or bad; always keep that smile on your face no matter what.

Happy New Messages

42. The new month comes with new possibilities. It’s your time to meet all the unknown and unseen possibilities in life.

43. Dear friend, as this new month starts I pray that every drop of your sweat may get a sweet reward. May excellence mark you out for favor. Happy new month.

44. As it’s a new month, it is giving another opportunity to write beautiful new chapters of life. May success be in your each and every story. Cheers to a great month ahead.

45. May every piece of your life receive the healing touch of the Lord. May you get all the happiness and success coming on your way this month. Happy new month.

46. Wind is blowing, birds are chirping and trees are whispering in my ear that new days are coming. So be ready my friend to embrace what’s new in your life.

47. My prediction for you for the new month is if you had a bad month so far, it’s going be a good one. And if you had a good one, it’s going be even a better one.

48. May the coming month bring all the happiness and pleasure for you and your family. May your life become even more colorful than it was ever before!

49. May God Almighty showers you with all the love, peace and keeps you and your family always close to him. I wish you all the best for the upcoming month.

50. May this new month usher you with all the good things you deserve in life. Forget the bad memories and know that I’m always there for you.

51. As the new month is knocking on the door, I promise you, my dear, I will always come up with new ways to impress you. I love you.

52. Brace yourself up for the challenges, sweetheart. Never be afraid to say no when that’s all you want to do. Live your life to the fullest. Happy new month.

53. I pray this month will be better than in the past months. Hold your head high. Never be afraid to tell what is in your heart. May you enjoy the fullness of grace and joy. Happy new month.

54. Babe,I really hope you will have a great month ahead. You will matter amongst people that matter. You will shine this new month and always, that’s my wish for you. Love you.

55. A new month is coming with a promise that the next 30 days of your life will be full of smiles, joys, and delights. I am the one in charge to make sure that happens.

54. At the end of the month I realized you are even more beautiful. Is it the new month effect or is it just the way you are?

55. am going to celebrate yet another month with the person I love most in this world. Nothing makes me happier than this thought in my mind.

56. A new month in our life means my love for you is up by one more level. So, let’s celebrate the achievement as the new month is almost knocking at the door.

57. The boundary of time cannot limit our love because the bond we share is eternal. Happy New Month, dear. Let’s step into the new month together, hand in hand!

58.If you keep holding my hand, no change or challenge can weaken our love! Happy New Month to you! May the upcoming month marks our togetherness with eternity!

59. Honey, Happy New Month to you! Your existence lights up my world every day and I cannot wait to spend the new month with you!

60. A new month is an opportunity for me to shower my love on you with newer vigor and truly make you mine! Happy New Month, love!

61. Dog days are going to be over soon dear friend. A new month will wash away all your sorrows and carry you to the joys unbound.

62. Life is full of second chances. Yet another month is coming and do you know what’s special about it? You are still alive to embrace the new possibilities it’s bringing.

Happy New Month Prayers

63. You are a warrior and don’t let anyone say otherwise. March on because I know this month you are going to win all your battles. Best of luck for all the hardship and Happy new month.

64. For every tear you have cried in the past, every pain you have felt, every challenge you have faced, and everyone who did you wrong – bring hell upon all of it. Shine! Happy new month.

65. Tomorrow has an innate capacity to take care of itself so don’t worry about it. Remember that your victory is sure if you don’t give ground. Have a beautiful new month. May God bless you.

66. Cast away all your confusion and hold on to your hopes. A new month is coming to replace all the odds with countless opportunities for you.

67. Feel lucky because you are alive to see a new month. Feel lucky because your chances of achieving dreams aren’t dead.

68. It’s time to reset your resolutions once again and push even harder to achieve what you desire for. It’s time to welcome yet another opportunity, a new month.

69. Never lose hope. There is always a new month waving at you to let you know that you have many more things to achieve.

70. Happy New Month to you! May each day of the upcoming month bear the holy blessing of God and shelter you from all the evil.

71. God has blessed us with another month on this beautiful Earth, so let us be grateful to him and be humble to each other. Happy New Month!

72. Wishing you a prosperous and happy new month! I pray that you will be graced with newer passion in your heart and face every obstacle upright!

73. Happy New Month to you! May God seize the moments of worries from your life and replace them with faith and joy in the month ahead!

74. Sending my sincere prayers and warm thoughts your way for a happy and blissful new month ahead! Let us be kind and spread love towards all!

75. The arrival of a new month means having to pay all the bills again! Hope you pull through another month without getting bankrupt! Happy New Month!

76Happy New Month to you! Your life will not suddenly become happier next month if you do not change your habits! So better start working hard!

77. You have been awesome in this month and will be even more awesome in the upcoming month. Just kidding! Anyway, wish you all the best for the new month.

78. Wave goodbye to your empty pockets and exhausted soul. Welcome the new month with a new life full of energy.

79. Breaking News! As the new month has come, your license for dreaming has been renewed with even more facilities. Please contact me for details.

80. Being the vamp of your life, I wish that May the new month unfolds some ravishing twists and turns in the life that you have never expected. I meant only the good ones. Happy new month.

81. Just wanted to remind you that the deadline for reaching your goals and doing your leftover works has been extended for yet another 30 days. So be glad and challenge the new month.

82. Look around and you’ll see that there’s no difference between the number of hours in the old and new month. Hope you use this new month, wisely. Happy new month.

83. The deadline for reaching your goals has been extended for yet another 30 days. So smile and explore the colors of the new month.

84. There is no bad month. There are only 12 months and a new month every 30 days. So, don’t be hopeless as you always are and Keep on pushing towards your goals.

85. May the new month unfolds the turns and twists in your life that you have never expected. I meant only the good ones.All through this month and beyond, I pray you shall experience peace, prosperity, and visible progress on every side. Happy new month to you.

86. Like never before, your efforts shall attract envious results, even as you start this new month. Happy new month dear.

87. As we watch the day unfolds and nobody is able to stop it, so shall your hopes, dreams and aspirations be unstoppable this month and beyond. Do have a happy new month.

88. By the end of this month, everything will turn around for your good. Watch it and believe it! Happy new month to you dear.

89. In this month and beyond, you shall be a point of reference, a channel of blessings, a symbol of desirable successes and a celebrated achiever. Happy new month.

90. Stay permanently blessed and have a blissful month. It’s your month of joy and laughter. Happy new month, dear.

91. Just like a new bloom spreads fragrance around, let this New Month also fill your life with Happiness, Cheers, Joy, and Hope. Happy New Month!

92. Learn from your mistakes in the past months so that you can avoid them in this New Month. My wish for you this new month is for things to go your way and keep that great smile on your face all through the New Month.

93. The old month is gone, and a New Month is just right in front of us. May you meet all the opportunities that it has to offer so you can use them in gratifying your hopes and desires.

94. Happy New Month.In this New Month, may you always be at war with your vices and peace with your virtues, and may each day of this New Month make you a better and more exceptional person.

95. Happy New Month.I wish you a happy new month with lots of blessings and fulfilments. This new month has a lot of glory for you in-store. What you lost last month, you shall regain this month. Happy New Month!

96. Welcome to the New Month that will embrace you with loads of love and decorate you with colors of blessings. It will be the best of the best months you will ever encounter. Happy New Month.

97. If you didn’t achieve what you wished and hoped for last month, don’t worry. Another month is here for all your unfulfilled wishes and expectations to become a reality. Happy New Month.

98. Unlike other months, this New Month will not only make you older but will also make you wiser and more fabulous. Welcome to the month of greatness. You are a blessing to me. Happy New Month.

99. New Month, New Hope, New Blessings, New Life, New Fulfilment, New Health New Goals, New Joy, New Songs, and New Challenges. This New month you shall conquer every challenge that crosses your path and achieve your desired goal. Happy New Month.

100.This New Month shall bring a plethora of changes in your life. These changes shall be positive and the best you have ever seen. It will move your life to a greater height. Have a happy New Month, my dear.

NB: The messages contained in this article were not by this author but were taken from different sources and edited where necessary.