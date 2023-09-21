HAPAwards Partners EIB Network, Others For 2023 Edition

To strengthen its American Royal Experience, the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards (HAPAwards) recently partnered EIB Network, NOVARICK, Cloud9ine and other organizations to honor excellence in creativity and artistry.

The 7th annual edition is scheduled to showcase outstanding talents from October 1st – 8th 2023 at the historic Alex Theatre in Glendale, California.

HAPAwards is a 3-in-one weekend experience – the Fashion & Music Night, Main Award Show and HAPA International Business Roundtable (HIBR). The concept of Road-To-HAPA is also a travel-styled celebrations which started from Ghana in West Africa all the way to East Africa and a final stop in the City of Angeles, California.

During an online conversation with Adeola Odunowo, Producer/African Representative of HAPAwards, he said “The Road-To-HAPA opens a new vista of opportunities for businesses to partner and collaborate across multiple touchpoints to increase audience engagements within the entertainment circle.”

While Ms. Tina Weisinger, Founder/CEO of the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards noted that the 7th edition will further bridge the cultural gap around the globe, celebrate diverse and international talents across the films, music, comedy and fashion industries.

For Noah Ibrahim, Chief Executive Officer, NOVARICK Homes & Properties, he is excited to participate as a panelist, discussing trade and investment opportunities within the West African corridor at the HAPA International Business Roundtable (HIBR).

And as part of the special spotlight on Ghana, Kerwin Richards, CEO of Cloud9ine stressed, “this is ultimately like a match made in heaven as we share the same vision with the HAPAwards, celebrating talents and connecting people across the diaspora.”

Since 2017, the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards strives to promote global creativity and continuously connect the richness of African cultures with unique business opportunities within the entertainment circle.

The platform celebrates outstanding achievements of African and international stars, actors, musicians, comedians, sport personalities, community leaders, entrepreneurs and Royal dignitaries.