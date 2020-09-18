Hameed Ali Redeploys 5 Senior Officers, Appoints DCGs, ACGs

The Comptroller General, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Col. Hameed Ali (Retd), has effected the redeployment of five senior officers.

He also appointed two new acting Deputy Comptrollers General of Customs (DCGs) as well as five acting Assistant Comptrollers General of Customs (ACGs).

According to a statement Thursday by customs spokesman, Mr. Joseph Attah, the move followed the statutory retirement of some members of Nigeria Customs Service Management.

The CGC described the appointments and redeployments as parts of the strategic steps taken to consolidate and build on the gains of the ongoing reforms in the service.

The officers deployed include, DCG David Chikan from TRADOC to FATS, Comptroller Mohammed Auwal from PHI to PHII, Comptroller Yusuf Garba from Kebbi to PHI, Comptroller Hafiz Kalla from FATS (TS) to Kebbi and Comptroller Bello Jibo from Bauchi/Gombe to Seme.

Similarly, the newly appointed officers include DCG Abdullahi Babani – HRD, DCG Mohammed Boyi – NCS TRADOC ACG Saidu Galadima – ICT/Modernization, SM Modibbo – Zone ‘B’ HQ, ACG Uba Mohammed – E,I&I, ACG Hamza Gummi – T&T and ACG Usman Dakingari – Doctrine & Development (TRADOC).

Source: THISDAY