fbpx
Halliburton Presents Major Software Grant To Three Algerian Universities

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

EDUCATION & TRAININGForeign

Halliburton Presents Major Software Grant To Three Algerian Universities

May 17, 20210101
Halliburton Presents Major Software Grant To Three Algerian Universities

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) on Monday announced it awarded three multimillion-dollar educational software grants to Algerian public universities to train and prepare the next generation of Algerian oil and gas engineers and geoscientists. The schools include the University of Science and Technology Houari Boumediene (USTHB), University of Boumerdes (UMBB), and University of Ouargla (UKMO).

The three-year license provides students and faculty with access to Landmark’s DecisionSpace® enterprise software platform including seismic processing, geophysics and geosciences, drilling and production, and data management. Students will gain hands-on experience by applying their scientific coursework to real-world applications.

“We are proud to support these universities and to provide students with the opportunity to develop their skills using the industry’s latest technology,” said Ahmed Helmy, Vice President of the Algeria Area. “The grants demonstrate our commitment to growing local talent and in-country employment.”

READ ALSO: 7 Things To Know About BizWatch Nigeria

Many esteemed guests attended the ceremony including the honorable Egyptian Ambassador to Algeria Ayman Mousharafa, UMBB Dean of Faculty of Hydrocarbons & Chemistry Boujema Hamada, UKMO Professor Halilat Mohammed Tahar, Economic Attaché of the U.S. Embassy in Algeria Andrew Lederman, and Cultural Affairs Officer of the U.S. Embassy in Algeria Adam Sigelman.

Halliburton made the contributions through the Halliburton Landmark University Grants Program, which contributes renewable software licenses to qualified academic institutions. Through this program, Landmark, a Halliburton business line, contributes software to more than 200 universities worldwide to support teaching and research.

About Author

Halliburton Presents Major Software Grant To Three Algerian Universities
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

EDUCATION & TRAININGNEWSLETTER
October 4, 20160103

FG Earmarks N150billion as Intervention Fund for Tertiary Education

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government is planning to spend N150 billion as regular and normal intervention for public universities, polytechnics and colleges of education 
Read More
GE Partners NYSC COVEREDUCATION & TRAINING
May 2, 2016086

NYSC Orientation Exercise Resumes In Gombe After 2 Years Suspension

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram  The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation exercise has resumed in Gombe state after two years of suspension as a result of security challenges oc
Read More
December 4, 20153256

Senate to Investigate N200 Billion Education Tax

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Senate is looking into a motion to  investigate the N200 billion education tax collected between 2012 and 2013 during the administration of ex-president
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.