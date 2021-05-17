Halliburton Presents Major Software Grant To Three Algerian Universities

May 17, 2021 101

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) on Monday announced it awarded three multimillion-dollar educational software grants to Algerian public universities to train and prepare the next generation of Algerian oil and gas engineers and geoscientists. The schools include the University of Science and Technology Houari Boumediene (USTHB), University of Boumerdes (UMBB), and University of Ouargla (UKMO).

The three-year license provides students and faculty with access to Landmark’s DecisionSpace® enterprise software platform including seismic processing, geophysics and geosciences, drilling and production, and data management. Students will gain hands-on experience by applying their scientific coursework to real-world applications.

“We are proud to support these universities and to provide students with the opportunity to develop their skills using the industry’s latest technology,” said Ahmed Helmy, Vice President of the Algeria Area. “The grants demonstrate our commitment to growing local talent and in-country employment.”

Many esteemed guests attended the ceremony including the honorable Egyptian Ambassador to Algeria Ayman Mousharafa, UMBB Dean of Faculty of Hydrocarbons & Chemistry Boujema Hamada, UKMO Professor Halilat Mohammed Tahar, Economic Attaché of the U.S. Embassy in Algeria Andrew Lederman, and Cultural Affairs Officer of the U.S. Embassy in Algeria Adam Sigelman.

Halliburton made the contributions through the Halliburton Landmark University Grants Program, which contributes renewable software licenses to qualified academic institutions. Through this program, Landmark, a Halliburton business line, contributes software to more than 200 universities worldwide to support teaching and research.