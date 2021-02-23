HALCON Unveils First Anti-Ship Cruise Missile At IDEX 2021

February 23, 2021 28

HALCON, a regional leader in the production and supply of precision-guided weapons, has unveiled its HALCON AntiShip-250 (HAS-250) cruise missile at the International Defence and Exhibition Conference (IDEX) 2021, taking place in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi between 21-25 February 2021.

The HAS-250 is a UAE-designed and developed surface-to-surface missile capable of travelling at speeds of up to 0.8 Mach, with a range of over 250Km. During its terminal phase, it can fly towards its target at a sea-skimming altitude of below 5m.

Engineered to provide the highest performance, the HAS-250 utilises Global Navigation Satellite and Inertial Navigation Systems (GNSS + INS) and for high accuracy targeting it is equipped with an active/passive terminal seeker and radio altimeter.

Nigeria stands to benefit from this technology which could help combat pirates.

Saeed Al Mansoori, CEO of HALCON said: “Our focus on smart capabilities continue to deepen as we produce world-class products locally. The HAS-250 is a significant advancement in our quest to equip naval forces with the highest performing cruise missile system.

Designed and developed by HALCON in the UAE, this weapon will assist in the active defence of the UAE’s water ways, and build on EDGE’s expanding reputation for being bold, agile, and disruptive.”

HALCON is part of the Missiles & Weapons cluster within EDGE, an advanced technology group for defence that ranks among the top 25 military suppliers in the world.