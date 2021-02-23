fbpx
HALCON Unveils First Anti-Ship Cruise Missile At IDEX 2021

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

INTERNATIONALNEWSSCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

HALCON Unveils First Anti-Ship Cruise Missile At IDEX 2021

February 23, 2021028
HALCON Unveils First Anti-Ship Cruise Missile At IDEX 2021

HALCON, a regional leader in the production and supply of precision-guided weapons, has unveiled its HALCON AntiShip-250 (HAS-250) cruise missile at the International Defence and Exhibition Conference (IDEX) 2021, taking place in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi between 21-25 February 2021.

The HAS-250 is a UAE-designed and developed surface-to-surface missile capable of travelling at speeds of up to 0.8 Mach, with a range of over 250Km. During its terminal phase, it can fly towards its target at a sea-skimming altitude of below 5m.

Engineered to provide the highest performance, the HAS-250 utilises Global Navigation Satellite and Inertial Navigation Systems (GNSS + INS) and for high accuracy targeting it is equipped with an active/passive terminal seeker and radio altimeter.

Nigeria stands to benefit from this technology which could help combat pirates.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today February 23, 2021

Saeed Al Mansoori, CEO of HALCON said: “Our focus on smart capabilities continue to deepen as we produce world-class products locally. The HAS-250 is a significant advancement in our quest to equip naval forces with the highest performing cruise missile system.

Designed and developed by HALCON in the UAE, this weapon will assist in the active defence of the UAE’s water ways, and build on EDGE’s expanding reputation for being bold, agile, and disruptive.”

HALCON is part of the Missiles & Weapons cluster within EDGE, an advanced technology group for defence that ranks among the top 25 military suppliers in the world.

Related tags :

About Author

HALCON Unveils First Anti-Ship Cruise Missile At IDEX 2021
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

[ MAIN ]LEGALNEWS
July 16, 2013061

Boko Haram Head, Shekau’s In-Laws Arrested

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) yesterday, confirmed the arrest of Boko Haram head Imam Abubakar Shekau’s in-laws. The raid which led to the arrest of the in-laws also resulted in the recovery of some
Read More
February 12, 2015160

CBN To Grant Banks In Free Trade Zones Tax, Duty Waivers

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said it would henceforth grant tax and duty waivers to banks operating in the Free Trade Zones (FTZs). Dipo Fatokun, CBN Director, Banking and Payment System, who
Read More
February 24, 2015742

DPR Threatens To Revoke Licences Of Marginal Field Operators

Analysts in the oil and gas sector have posited that marginal field operators, whose fields are yet to start producing oil or gas since they were awarded licences in 2003, will be the most hit by the 
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon