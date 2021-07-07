fbpx
Haitian President, Jovenel Moise, Assassinated

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

INTERNATIONAL

Haitian President, Jovenel Moise, Assassinated

July 7, 20210118
President Of Haiti Assassinated In His Home

The President of the Caribbean country, Haiti Jovenel Moise of Haiti has been assassinated.

This was announced in a statement by the Office of the Interim Prime Minister headed by Claude Joseph. The statement noted that Moise was killed overnight at his private residence.

Part of the statement reads, “He was fatally wounded by a group of unidentified men, some of whom were speaking Spanish,” the statement said.

The gunmen were reported to have gained entry into Moise’s residence at about 1am on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: Court Clears Kemi Adeosun Of NYSC Certificate Forgery

The PM urged citizens to stay calm in the country, saying “police and armed forces are in control of the situation, and all measures are taken to guarantee the continuity of the State and protect the Nation”.

Also, the wife of the late president, Martine Moise was wounded during the attack.

The late President had accused some persons of wanting to assassinate him and overthrow his government.

Over 20 persons, including a supreme court judge and an inspector-general of police, have been apprehended following the accusation.

“There was an attempt on my life. That plan was aborted,” he had said.

In November, while speaking with journalists, Moise had stated that there was an alleged plot on his life. He however did not provide further details or any evidence to support his claim.

The late 53-year-old president’s time in office had been faced with violent protests and demands for his resignation.

About Author

Haitian President, Jovenel Moise, Assassinated
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Costa Coffee INTERNATIONAL
January 7, 20190156

Coca-Cola Acquires Costa Coffee for $4.9 Billion

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Coca-Cola Company has announced that it has completed the acquisition of Costa Limited from Whitbread PLC. The acquisition was first announced on 31 Aug
Read More
September 3, 20190123

UN Rapporteur Condemns Nigeria’s Excessive ‘Use of Force’ against Shia Protesters

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary and arbitrary executions has condemned Nigeria’s excessive use of force against Shia protesters. The pro
Read More
April 13, 20161254

FirstBank Integrates Subsidiaries In Africa

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram FirstBank of Nigeria Limited has completely integrated its business subsidiaries in six African countries in what it called a strategy move to becoming the
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.