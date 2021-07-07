Haitian President, Jovenel Moise, Assassinated

July 7, 2021 118

The President of the Caribbean country, Haiti Jovenel Moise of Haiti has been assassinated.

This was announced in a statement by the Office of the Interim Prime Minister headed by Claude Joseph. The statement noted that Moise was killed overnight at his private residence.

Part of the statement reads, “He was fatally wounded by a group of unidentified men, some of whom were speaking Spanish,” the statement said.

The gunmen were reported to have gained entry into Moise’s residence at about 1am on Wednesday.

The PM urged citizens to stay calm in the country, saying “police and armed forces are in control of the situation, and all measures are taken to guarantee the continuity of the State and protect the Nation”.

Also, the wife of the late president, Martine Moise was wounded during the attack.

The late President had accused some persons of wanting to assassinate him and overthrow his government.

Over 20 persons, including a supreme court judge and an inspector-general of police, have been apprehended following the accusation.

“There was an attempt on my life. That plan was aborted,” he had said.

In November, while speaking with journalists, Moise had stated that there was an alleged plot on his life. He however did not provide further details or any evidence to support his claim.

The late 53-year-old president’s time in office had been faced with violent protests and demands for his resignation.