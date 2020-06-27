Hadi Sirika Inspects MMIA ahead of Reopening

The Aviation industry says all passengers must arrive the airport 3hours before departure time for local flights and 5hours before departure for international flights.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika said this at Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos while inspecting facilities in preparation for the resumption of flights in the country.

He said the arrival time was given to ensure that all sources of contamination of the Corona Virus were decontaminated and safe for all passengers and personnel.

According to him, all precautionary measures were taken base on Science and data.

He however noted that all protocols for the reopening of the Aviation industry is almost completed and will reopen soon.

Details shortly…

Source: VON