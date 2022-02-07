Hackaholics 3.0 – ALAT Announces The Return Of Its Tech Competition

February 7, 2022 112

ALAT by Wema, Nigeria’s first digital bank has announced the 2022 edition of its Hackathon programme tagged #Hackaholics 3.0 – Building The Future.

The acceleration, which is aimed at helping tech enthusiasts and innovators scale and gain entrance into the market, is targeted at young Nigerians who will put their coding, product curation, and pitching skills to work, by solving interesting problems.

Hackaholics 3.0 is aimed at solving some specific challenges across multiple sectors, with a broad focus on the limitless possibilities in the future of technology, like NFTs, Web 3.0, Metaverse, Blockchain, AR, VR, AI, IoT.

Most importantly, giving young Nigerians the enabling environment in solving societal issues across Financial Inclusion, Health, Entertainment, lending, MSME, while they stand the chance to win a total prize of five million Naira.

According to ALAT, the aim of the programme is to discover and nurture at least 50 tech-hirable talents across Solutions Engineering, Data Science, Product Management, Product Design across identified University communities.

Speaking on the initiative, Solomon Ayodele, the Head of Innovation, Wema Bank, said, “The tech space is filled with emerging technological advances that hold so many possibilities and we want to key into that by raising the next generation of tech giants who will use their creativity and talent to change the course of society.

“We truly believe our aspirations as an organization aligns with the desires of a lot of young Nigerians in creating and implementing a disruptive technology solution. This is why ”

The registration process for Hackathon 3.0 began on February 5, 2022, and will run until February 14, 2022.

Successful applicants will be invited to pitch their ideas to selected judges in 3 major universities serving as pitch centres across the country, FUTA, UNIBEN and UNILAG, to determine if their idea is viable and scalable for launch into the market.

Interested applicants can apply through the Wema bank website to complete their registration.