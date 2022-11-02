HabariPay Partners Google Hustle Academy To Deliver Digital Payment Training For MSMEs

In line with its mission to empower Africans with the payment solutions they need to thrive in a digital community, HabariPay has partnered with Google Hustle Academy to train targeted MSMEs on digital payment solutions.

The Hustle Academy seeks to provide MSMEs across Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, and South Africa with expert training on business strategy and development, digital marketing, and financial planning.

The participants will also have access to key industry leaders and masterclasses on business to help create opportunities and boost business growth and job creation across the region. This year, the academy aims to train 5,000 MSMEs across the target countries.

At the Bootcamp, HabariPay will deliver impact-led sessions about how these businesses can adopt innovative payment solutions, such as its product, Squad, to grow and expand their reach to new markets.

On the impact of the Hustle Academy and the partnership, Head of Brand and Reputation, Google SSA, Mojolaoluwa Aderemi-Makinde, said: “We are thrilled to be collaborating with HabariPay to give much-needed assistance to MSMEs.

“Small and medium-sized companies (SMEs) are the backbone of the global economy, accounting for many businesses in almost every region. They employ over 50 million people in Sub-Saharan Africa and contribute to the region’s GDP.

“Through the Hustle Academy, we will provide them with training to assist them in packaging their businesses and obtaining the necessary funds to take them to the next level.”

Also commenting, Chief Marketing Officer, HabariPay, Adeyemi Atanda, said, “At HabariPay, we are on a mission to ensure that businesses in Africa have access to the right solutions that they need to make and receive payments anytime, anywhere.

“We understand the critical role of small businesses in the economy; thus, our goal is to equip merchants with the knowledge and tools they need to make every payment digital whether online or offline so that they never miss a sale.

“Through partnerships like this, we hope to empower merchants by providing access to quick, easy, and reliable payment solutions that improve their business processes and ultimately revenue.”