Haaland Helps Man City Dispatch Burnley On EPL Opening Day

Manchester City, the defending Premier League champions, started out strong against Burnley on Friday night with a 3-0 victory.

Erling Haaland improved on his goal-scoring performance from the previous season by scoring a brace, and Rodri’s own goal in the 75th minute sealed the victory.

The Citizens opened their account for the new campaign in just 185 seconds before the Norwegian dealt the newly promoted Clarets a blow they could never recover from.

After Rodri misjudged Kevin de Bruyne’s cross, Haaland pounced in the area, and after 36 minutes, the game was practically over thanks to his stunning left-footed effort into the top corner beyond Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford.

Burnley, roared on by a passionate home crowd, never gave up but City’s control grew more emphatic as the game went on, Rodri turning home the third with 15 minutes left after the home defence failed to clear a free-kick.

It all ended very comfortably for City, their night only marred by another injury for De Bruyne, who limped off after only 23 minutes to be replaced by summer signing Mateo Kovacic.

Burnley had Anass Zaroury sent off in injury time, after a video assistant referee review, for a dangerous lunge on Kyle Walker.