GWR: Nigeria’s Tonye Solomon Breaks World Record

Tonye Solomon has been named the new record holder for the most steps climbed on a staircase while balancing a football on the head by Guinness World Records (GWR) on Wednesday.

He achieved this world record by climbing 150 steps to the top of a 250-foot (76-metre) tall radio mast while expertly keeping control of the ball atop his head.

According to GWR, he had walked around Bayelsa with a ball on his head, however some people doubted his daring accomplishment.

“After Tonye Solomon walked 60 km (37 mi) with a football on his head from Amassoma to Yenagoa in Bayelsa State, Nigeria, many of his compatriots doubted the authenticity of his story,” GWR said.

GWR also said “So, to prove them wrong, Tonye decided to demonstrate his skills by setting a Guinness World Records title for the most steps climbed on a ladder while balancing a football on the head.

“He successfully achieved the dizzying feat last month by climbing 150 steps to the top of a 250-foot (76-metre) tall radio mast while expertly keeping control of the ball atop his head.”

Tonye is a member of the Chukwuebuka Freestyle Academy, which is led by Chukwuebuka Ezugha and has produced multiple record-breaking talents.

He said wanted to set this record to challenge himself and “inspire others to do great things.”

He spent two months preparing for it, practicing in his spare time till he was certain he wouldn’t fail.

Tonye appeared undaunted by the steep incline during the record attempt, requiring only 12 and a half minutes to complete the climb.

“It wasn’t easy,” he said. “I thank the Nigerian Civil Defense Bayelsa State Command for allowing me use their facility for this.”

Tonye Solomon has joined the list of Nigerians have been making and breaking world records and putting the nation on the map through their endeavours.

Hilda Baci, Asisat Oshoala, Victor Osimhen, Philip Solomon, Rema and Asake are part of the people who have made waves this year (2023).