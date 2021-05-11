Gunmen Terrorising The Country Will Pay For Their Actions – Lai Mohammed

May 11, 2021 70

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, says gunmen terrorising the country will pay for their actions.

There has been a spike in the activities of gunmen across the country in recent months, with cases of kidnapping for ransom and banditry being reported weekly.

Several police stations have also come under attacks with many officers losing their lives.

Addressing a press conference in Lagos on Tuesday, Mohammed said the country’s security personnel have been subjected to “mindless” attacks by gunmen to instill fear and create a sense of insecurity.

The Minister said contrary to the opinion of some citizens, the federal government is not overwhelmed by the security challenges.

“I want to say, unequivocally, that any attack on our security men and women is an attack on the state and a declaration of war against the nation,” he said.

“It follows, therefore, that this will be countered with overwhelming force. When those whose responsibility it is to protect us are themselves being subjected to mindless attacks, it can only be for one reason only; To instill fear and evoke a sense of pervasive insecurity among the people.

“Whether known or unknown gunmen, those engaged in this dastardly act will pay dearly for their actions.”

The Minister said the federal government is working on a 10-point agenda to tackle the country’s security challenges.

Mohammed listed some of the measures as: “That there is an urgent need for political restructuring and not separation.

“That the judiciary be decentralised and reformed through constitutional amendment to remove the unitary control of the superior courts.

“That governments at all levels should ensure free, qualitative and compulsory primary education for all children of school age.”

Mohammed also appealed to the media “to play its part in dousing the pervasive tension”.

“While the government continues with these efforts to restore peace and security continues, I want to appeal to all of us to play

our part in lowering the palpable tension in the polity as a result of the security challenges,” he said.

“The first step is to tone down the rhetoric. While the media must continue to carry out its primary responsibility to inform, criticise and stimulate debate, it must also realise that it can only carry out this responsibility in an atmosphere of peace and security.”