Gunmen Steal ₦100m From Nasarawa Finance Ministry

July 30, 2021
Gunmen reportedly robbed Nasarawa State’s Ministry of Finance, Budget and Planning on Thursday and stole the sum of ₦100 million.

It was gathered that the suspected armed robbers trailed officials of the ministry from a commercial bank in Lafia where they withdrew cash in order to pay casual workers of the ministry.

The incident, according to an eyewitness, took place in Lafia on the premises of the ministry, adjacent to the state Accountant General’s office, where many security operatives were on guard for the state Accountant General.

The source said, “It was on the ministry’s premises that the well-armed men snatched the money, which we heard is around ₦100 million, from the Finance Ministry’s officials while they were trying to dislodge the cash from the vehicle that was conveying it to the cash room.

“In the process of snatching the money, the gunmen shot sporadically into the air, which made the ministry’s officials carrying the money and other staff of the ministry within the premises lay down low, paving the way for the gunmen to go with the money effortlessly.

“Officials of the ministry wouldn’t want to expend the ministry’s resources on security operatives hence they neglected services of security agencies in the day-to-day running of the ministry,” the source added.

Haruna Ogbole, the state Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Planning confirmed the robbery incident but revealed that an investigation was ongoing.

Ramhan Nansel, the Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) in the state said the Command had yet to receive official information on the robbery incident.

