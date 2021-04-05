fbpx
Gunmen Set Imo State Prison Ablaze, Free Inmates

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSSOCIETY

Gunmen Set Imo State Prison Ablaze, Free Inmates

April 5, 2021060
Gunmen Set Imo State Prison Ablaze, Free Inmates

Gunmen on Monday attacked the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCS) in Imo State and freed an unspecified number of prison inmates.

It was gathered that the attack occurred in the early hours of today, after which the hoodlums set the facility ablaze.

The gunmen also destroyed the Imo State Police Command headquarters situated in Owerri and burnt almost all the vehicles parked at the command headquarters.

They were said to have operated from 1 am till 3 am during which they sang solidarity songs at the Government House Roundabout for about 30 minutes before attacking the facilities.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the attacks.

Also, the Imo State Command of the Nigeria Correctional Service confirmed the attack on its facility.

READ ALSO: Latest N-Power News Roundup For Monday 5th April

James Madugba, the Public Relations Officer of the Service told journalists that the authorities were still trying to get the accurate data of inmates who escaped and the level of devastation caused.

He explained that details will be shared as soon as accurate information and data is collected.

According to him, no figure has been given on the number of casualties because there was a gun battle between the police and the gunmen.

However, it was observed that there was a lifeless body on the ground in front of the correctional centre.

The deceased is suspected to be a fleeing inmate because he was hit by a bullet while carrying his travel bag.

No fewer than 50 cars were set ablaze in the process.

About Author

Gunmen Set Imo State Prison Ablaze, Free Inmates
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

February 22, 2015884

Elections Postponement: APC Seeks Extra N50 Billion Campaign Funds

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The All Progressives Congress, APC, is set to raise N10billion from the general public through direct contribution as a result of constraints in campaign fu
Read More
June 18, 2014052

Minority Leader Of Niger House Of Assembly Suspended

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Niger State House of Assembly has suspended its Minority Leader, Hon. Mohammad Nuradeen Umar, over allegation financial inducement against the assembly.
Read More
January 24, 2014054

NUT Backs Jonathan Over Anti- Gay Law

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has commended President Goodluck Jonathan for signing the anti-gay law. Speaking with newsmen on Wednesday, Michael Oluk
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.