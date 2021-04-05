Gunmen Set Imo State Prison Ablaze, Free Inmates

April 5, 2021 60

Gunmen on Monday attacked the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCS) in Imo State and freed an unspecified number of prison inmates.

It was gathered that the attack occurred in the early hours of today, after which the hoodlums set the facility ablaze.

The gunmen also destroyed the Imo State Police Command headquarters situated in Owerri and burnt almost all the vehicles parked at the command headquarters.

They were said to have operated from 1 am till 3 am during which they sang solidarity songs at the Government House Roundabout for about 30 minutes before attacking the facilities.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the attacks.

Also, the Imo State Command of the Nigeria Correctional Service confirmed the attack on its facility.

James Madugba, the Public Relations Officer of the Service told journalists that the authorities were still trying to get the accurate data of inmates who escaped and the level of devastation caused.

He explained that details will be shared as soon as accurate information and data is collected.

According to him, no figure has been given on the number of casualties because there was a gun battle between the police and the gunmen.

However, it was observed that there was a lifeless body on the ground in front of the correctional centre.

The deceased is suspected to be a fleeing inmate because he was hit by a bullet while carrying his travel bag.

No fewer than 50 cars were set ablaze in the process.