Gunmen Kill Son Of Senator Bala Na’Allah’s Son In Kaduna

August 30, 20210123
Senator Bala Na’Allah’s son Abdulkarim has been reportedly murdered in his home in Kaduna.

The incident is said to have occurred on Sunday at his residence in Malali GRA in Kaduna metropolis.

Kaduna State has been witnessing a rise in violent deaths and abduction of residents.

An aide to the senator, Garba Mohammed, confirmed the incident, however did not provide further details of how the incident happened.

A vehicle belonging to the deceased along with some of his belongings were taken by the assailants.

The younger Na’Allah who was a pilot has been buried at Unguwan Sarki cemetery in Kaduna.

Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, also confirmed the development in a statement issued on Sunday evening.

“The Kaduna State Government has been informed by security agencies that the remains of one Captain Abdulkarim Ibn Na’Allah were found in his Kaduna home,” Aruwan said.

“In what appears to be a case of culpable homicide, the deceased was found in a bedroom of his residence in Malali, Kaduna North LGA, apparently after having been strangled with a rope. A vehicle was stolen from his parking lot by the assailants.

“In another incident, armed bandits killed one Ahmadu Tanko at Janwuriya, Kajuru LGA.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed deep sadness at the reports as he prayed for the repose of the souls of the victims, and sent his heartfelt condolences to their families. The Governor urged security agencies to conduct vigorous investigations towards apprehending the perpetrators of the attacks.”

The development is coming hours after two people were killed in Makoro Iri village in Kaduna.

Aruwan, in a statement earlier on Sunday, had said three other abducted persons were rescued by troops of operation Safe Haven.

“The travelers were abducted by armed bandits who barricaded the road. Troops responded to a distress call and pursued the bandits, rescuing the trio identified as follows; Jibril Salisu, Happy Sunday and Ruth Dauda,” the commissioner said.

“The rescued travelers’ vehicle, a Peugeot 307, was also recovered.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted with sadness the report of the attack in Makoro Iri village of Kajuru LGA, and prayed for the repose of the victims’ souls, as he sent condolences to their families.”

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

