Gunmen Invade UNIABUJA Staff Quarters, Abduct Professor, Two Children

A Professor of Economics, Obansa Joseph, and two of his children have been abducted by gunmen who attacked the staff quarters of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), in the early hours of Tuesday.

This development was confirmed by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, via a statement.

The statement by the police also revealed that three other persons were abducted in the attack.

“The CP noted that a combined team of the Police and personnel of the Nigerian Army 176 Guards Battalion were swiftly mobilized to the area to protect the citizens.

“Preliminary investigations however revealed that six (6) persons were allegedly abducted into the forest by the criminals on sighting the security operatives,” the statement read.

The university also confirmed the attack in a terse statement on its Facebook page.

“Suspected bandits attacked the staff quarters of the University in the early hours of today,” it read.

“Our safety officers, in conjunction with security personnel, mobilized to secure the quarters.

“We have report that four of our staff and their children were, nevertheless, abducted by the evil men.

“Efforts are being made to ensure their safe return. A sad day for us, indeed!”

Nearly two months ago gunmen kidnapped three family members in Pegi, a town in the Kuje area council of FCT.

The kidnappers had reportedly demanded the sum of N50 million as ransom.