Gunmen Attack Former Gov. Dickson’s Residence, Kill Policeman

November 20, 2020 11

Gunmen have shot dead a police officer in an attack at the Toru-Orua residence of former Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, in the Sagbama Local Government Area of the state.

The bandits were said to have invaded Dickson’s compound through the Forcados River on Wednesday night.

The slain officer was among a team of police personnel guarding the former governor’s home. He was said to have died on the spot.

READ ALSO: Newspaper Retailers Protest Killing of Colleague by Gbajabiamila’s Security Aide

When contacted, the State Police Command said it would come up with a detailed statement on the incident later.

Details later…