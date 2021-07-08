Gunmen Allegedly Kill Simon Ndubuisi In Enugu

July 8, 2021 120

Gunmen have allegedly killed Prof. Simon Ndubuisi, the Managing Director (MD), Scientific Equipment Development Initiative (SEDI) in Enugu State, and his police escort.

The incident is said to have happened on the Enugu/Port Harcourt expressway on Wednesday afternoon.

Daniel Ndukwe, the Public Relations Officer for the Police in a statement said that the information surrounding the incident is still sketchy, it also noted that preliminary investigation has commenced.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: Court Clears Kemi Adeosun Of NYSC Certificate Forgery

“Information surrounding a shooting incident today, 07/07/2021 at about 1600hrs, along Enugu/Port-Harcourt Expressway, said to have led to the death of a man and his Police orderly, is still sketchy.

“Meanwhile, a preliminary investigation has commenced. Further development will be duly communicated, please,” Ndukwe said.