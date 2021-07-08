fbpx
Gunmen Allegedly Kill Simon Ndubuisi In Enugu

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSSOCIETY

Gunmen Allegedly Kill Simon Ndubuisi In Enugu

July 8, 20210120
Gunmen Allegedly Kill Simon Ndubuisi In Enugu

Gunmen have allegedly killed Prof. Simon Ndubuisi, the Managing Director (MD), Scientific Equipment Development Initiative (SEDI) in Enugu State, and his police escort.

The incident is said to have happened on the Enugu/Port Harcourt expressway on Wednesday afternoon.

Daniel Ndukwe, the Public Relations Officer for the Police in a statement said that the information surrounding the incident is still sketchy, it also noted that preliminary investigation has commenced.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: Court Clears Kemi Adeosun Of NYSC Certificate Forgery

“Information surrounding a shooting incident today, 07/07/2021 at about 1600hrs, along Enugu/Port-Harcourt Expressway, said to have led to the death of a man and his Police orderly, is still sketchy.

“Meanwhile, a preliminary investigation has commenced. Further development will be duly communicated, please,” Ndukwe said.

Related tags :

About Author

Gunmen Allegedly Kill Simon Ndubuisi In Enugu
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

October 8, 2013099

80% Of Nigerian Workforce Not Under Pension Scheme

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram About 35 million Nigerian workers are not protected under the contributory pension scheme, a report has shown. According to available data, Nigeria’s 20 reg
Read More
January 13, 20140112

Pastor Okotie To Run For Presidency 2015

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram After two failed attempts, Pastor Chris Okotie of the Household of God International Ministries has once again declared his intention to run for the nation’
Read More
February 4, 20140130

SSANU Rejects Universities Needs Assessment Report

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has rejected the findings and recommendations of the Prof. Mahmood Yakubu-led Committee’s repo
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.