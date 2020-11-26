Gunmen Abduct Wife, Son Of Atiku’s Security Aide

November 26, 2020 32

Suspected gunmen have abducted the wife and son of a security aide of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

The kidnappers were believed to have gone for the said aide to Atiku, whose name is not given, but confirmed to be a police personnel, but took his wife and son when they could not get the man.

Sources said Wednesday that the incident took place in the night of Monday in Yolde-Pate, Yola, when the target was believed to be still around after reportedly having come to town with Atiku for the weekend.

READ ALSO: Interpol Arrests Three Nigerian Scammers With 50,000 Victims Worldwide

“The kidnappers believed that the police personnel, being so close to Atiku, would have money, so they went for him but took his wife and son when they did not find him,” a source said.

The Public Relations Officer of the Adamawa State Police Command, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the abduction but he did not give names.

He gave assurance that the police would do everything to free the abducted people and bring the gunmen to book.