Gunmen Abduct Primary School Pupils In Kaduna

Another incident of abduction is reported to have taken place in Birnin-Gwari LGA of Kaduna state.
The abductors took some pupils hostage from a Universal Basic Education primary school at Rama.
The number of school children is yet to be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.
It was learnt that the gunmen also abducted some teachers from the school
According to reports, the gunmen invaded the school on Monday morning days after a previous attempt was foiled by the military.
