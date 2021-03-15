Gunmen Abduct Primary School Pupils In Kaduna

March 15, 2021 153

Another incident of abduction is reported to have taken place in Birnin-Gwari LGA of Kaduna state.

The abductors took some pupils hostage from a Universal Basic Education primary school at Rama.

The number of school children is yet to be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

READ ALSO: FG’s Narrow Gauge Line Project To Gulp $3.2bn

It was learnt that the gunmen also abducted some teachers from the school

According to reports, the gunmen invaded the school on Monday morning days after a previous attempt was foiled by the military.