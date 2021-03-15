fbpx
Gunmen Abduct Primary School Pupils In Kaduna

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

Breaking NewsEDUCATION & TRAINING

Gunmen Abduct Primary School Pupils In Kaduna

March 15, 20210153
Gunmen Abduct Pupils In Kaduna

Another incident of abduction is reported to have taken place in Birnin-Gwari LGA of Kaduna state.

The abductors took some pupils hostage from a Universal Basic Education primary school at Rama.

The number of school children is yet to be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

READ ALSO: FG’s Narrow Gauge Line Project To Gulp $3.2bn

It was learnt that the gunmen also abducted some teachers from the school

According to reports, the gunmen invaded the school on Monday morning days after a previous attempt was foiled by the military.

About Author

Gunmen Abduct Primary School Pupils In Kaduna
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Fire Guts BRT Vehicle Breaking NewsTRANSPORT & LOGISTICSVIDEOS
May 22, 20190113

Fire Guts BRT Vehicle on Third Mainland Bridge

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram One of the blue buses belonging to the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) scheme in Lagos has been destroyed by fire on the Third Mainland Bridge. The Lagos State Tr
Read More
January 28, 2014286

COEASU Vows To Continue Strike

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Yesterday, lecturers under the auspices of Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU) vowed to continue their ongoing strike until their demands ar
Read More
August 23, 2013042

ASUU Petitions IG Over Delta Police Refusal To Unravel Whereabouts Of Abducted Lecturer

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka chapter, has cried out to the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.