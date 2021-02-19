fbpx
Gumi Asks FG To Consider Granting Amnesty To Bandits

February 19, 2021032
An Islamic scholar, Sheikh Gumi, has urged the Federal Government to consider granting a ‘blanket amnesty’ to bandits willing to make peace if the current security situation must be tackled.

Gumi made the call on Friday while speaking to journalists in the Niger State capital.

“The Federal government should give them blanket amnesty, then if somebody continues, then we will deal with them,” Sheik Gumi said while giving updates on the demands of the bandits.

The cleric had visited the camp of some bandits operating in Niger State.

Justifying the request, Gumi stated that the bandits complained of being unjustly killed and maimed.

READ ALSO: Nigerians Do Not Need Akeredolu’s Permission To Reside In Ondo Forest – Bala

“The outcome (of his visit) is very positive. We have many factions and each faction is saying I have complaints and grievances – we are persecuted, we are arrested, we are lynched -,” the cleric added.

Speaking concerning his discussion during his secret visit to the bandits, Sheik Gumi said there is a positive response from the bandits who are holding the Kagara school students and their staff captive.

He, however, did not state if the students have been released.

Gumi’s comments come a few days after gunmen gained access to Government Science College, Kagara, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State around 2:00 and abducted scores of students, teachers, and many others.

The school principal stated that the operation began from the staff quarters where workers were abducted, including a couple, before they gained access to the students’ hostels

About Author

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

