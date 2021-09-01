fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSMANUFACTURINGSOCIETY

Gulder Ultimate Search Returns To TV Screens

September 1, 20210173
Gulder Ultimate Search Returns To TV Screens

Gulder Ultimate Search (GUS), a survival reality show, has been returned on the air after seven years of its suspension.

The show, which was created and sponsored by Nigerian Breweries Plc, made its comeback with “The Age of Craftsmanship” as the theme for the 2021 edition.

The Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Sade Morgan, while speaking on the return of the show, said the company decided to heed the desires of its fans.

The GUS started in 2004 and enjoyed 11 seasons on air and went on to become the most-watched reality TV series in Nigeria before it ended in 2016.

Morgan said, “We are really excited to be bringing back the Gulder Ultimate Search for the viewing pleasure of Nigerians who have over the years continued to call for the return of the show.

“The planning team has put in place everything necessary to give the fans exactly what they enjoy about the show, and I am confident that everyone will be pleasantly surprised and delighted with what we have in store.”

According to Morgan, registration will kick off on September 1 and close on September 8, 2021.

The first screening session starts September 13 in Abuja and Enugu, while the second screening session kicks off on September 16 in Lagos.

READ ALSO: EFCC Obtains Court Order To Freeze Kogi Salary Account Over N20bn Bailout Loan

The TV premiere of ‘Gulder Ultimate Search: The Age of Craftsmanship’ is set for October 16, 2021, and will run till December 19, when the grand finale will hold.

From the first edition, which premiered in 2004, contestants were camped in different parts of the country to struggle against themselves and the wild, i.e. nature, and their search for a hidden treasure that brings to the last person standing instant fame and fortune.

The prize rose from N3 million from the first edition to N10 million and a brand new SUV in the last edition. Since it went off air, fans have been calling for its return. And now the show is BACK!

In its 11-season run, the show discovered several talents who became stars in Nigeria’s entertainment industry. Some of the past winners – Kunle Remi (winner of the 2010 edition), Dennis Okike (Season 8) and Chris Okagbue (Season 10) went on to build a successful career in Nollywood.

Remi, who was 22 years old when he won in 2010, starred in the Africa Magic series Tinsel, Forbidden, and several other critically acclaimed Nollywood movies like Sin City and Gold Statue. Dominic Mudabai, the winner of the fourth edition, has also appeared in numerous TV Commercials for several multinational brands.

About Author

Gulder Ultimate Search Returns To TV Screens
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

February 11, 20151173

NEMA To Investigate Child Trafficking, Rape Allegations In IDPs Camps

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram It is not bad enough that many, especially  women and children  are chased from their homes as a result of the insurgency, there are allegations that they a
Read More
May 28, 20150134

UNIDO, SON To Implement 12 Million Euro NQI

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The United Nation Development Organisation (UNIDO)  and the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) have started processing the implementation of the Nationa
Read More
Prosperity Index NEWSSOCIETYUncategorized
November 29, 20180244

Nigeria’s Prosperity Ranking Rises to 129th on Legatum Index

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria has climbed up three positions on the 2018 Legatum Prosperity Index to become 129th among the world’s 149 countries. The Legatum Prosperity Index is
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.