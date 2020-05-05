Guinness Sees ₦ 96 billion Revenue, ₦2 billion Profit in Nine Months

Guinness Nigeria Plc has reported a revenue of N96.081 billion for the nine months ended March 31, 2020.

This represented a decline of 5.3 per cent, compared with the N101.402 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2019.

The decline in revenue, according to the company was driven by impact of volume, excise duty increases and Covid-19 pandemic.

Financing cost soared by 97 per cent to N3.582 billion compared to N1.817 billion in 2019. Guinness Nigeria ended the period with a profit after tax (PAT) of N1.672 billion, down by 60 per cent from N4.252 billion in 2019.