The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has ranked Guinness Nigeria Plc. as one of the top five companies in Nigeria with a gender-balanced workforce.

According to an IFC diversity and inclusion assessment, Guinness, Nigeria’s top total beverage company, has excelled with its inclusivity programs in the country’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry.

After evaluating the thirty most capitalized companies listed on the Nigeria Exchange Limited, NGS, Guinness Nigeria reached this milestone.

Equileap conducted the evaluation using the Equileap Scorecard.



Guinness Nigeria, the only business among those evaluated to offer 26 weeks (6 months) of fully paid maternity leave and 4 weeks of fully paid paternity leave, was named the Best Company for Parental Leave and was cited in best practices.

The business made the list of the 10% of businesses in the category of Gender Balance in Leadership and Workforce that achieved gender balance at the executive level (40%-60% women or men).

Additionally, Guinness Nigeria was listed among the 40% of businesses that had created 7 out of 8 gender equality policies.

John Musunga, the managing director of Guinness Nigeria Plc, responded to the recognition by highlighting the company’s commitment to the policy of building a truly diverse and inclusive workforce in order to reflect its pride in following strictly to the standards, strategic policies, and the company’s ambition.

“The conditions for us to respect the distinctive contributions each employee makes to the team are established by our values, purpose, and standards. As a business, we treat our employees fairly to demonstrate our opposition to workplace discrimination”, said John.

“Making the top five in the IFC’s assessment of the diversity and inclusion gap demonstrates that there is something Nigeria is doing well” he continued.

By working together with organizations like the World Federation of Advertisers’ Diversity and Inclusion Taskforce and the United Nations Unstereotype Alliance, we are able to grow a sustainable business in our communities.

John noted that “being the only FMCG company in the top five confirms our standards and beliefs in a fair system where no one feels excluded. At Guinness Nigeria Plc, we’ll keep working to raise the bar and improve our achievements in diversity and inclusion”.