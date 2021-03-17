fbpx
Guinness Leads Top Gainers’ Chart, As Stock Market Records Gains

March 17, 2021075
Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange closed on a positive note Tuesday as the stock market closed with N20.25 trillion from Monday’s N20.17 trillion.

The number of shares at the stock exchange appreciated from Monday’s 184.52 million shares to 220.85 million shares.

High market trading led to a boost of the All-Share Index (ASI) to close the stock market at 38,720.81, representing a 0.41 percent increase.

The ASI on Tuesday’s closed a few digits higher than Monday’s 38,561.84.

Investors traded in deals that totalled 4,192, against Monday’s 3,527.

Share value jumped from Monday’s N2.51 billion to N4.20 billion on Tuesday.

Top Gainers

GUINNESS: Opened at N23 to close at N25.3 kobo, up 10 percent.

REGALINS: Opened at N0.3 kobo to close at N0.33 kobo, up 10 percent.

JAIZBANK: Opened at N0.62 kobo to close at N0.68 kobo, up 9.68 percent.

VITAFOAM: Opened at N7.35 kobo to close at N7.75 kobo, up 5.44 percent.

LIVESTOCK: Opened at N1.83 kobo to close at N1.9 kobo, up 3.83 percent.

Top Losers

WAPIC: Opened at N0.55 kobo to close at N0.5 kobo, down 9.09 percent.

AFRIPRUD: Opened at N5.45 kobo to close at N5, down 8.26 percent.

FIDELITYBK: Opened at N2.39 kobo to close at N2.23 kobo, down 6.69 percent.

ETI: Opened at N5.15 kobo to close at N4.85 kobo, down 5.83 percent.

GUARANTY: Opened at N29.95 kobo to close at N28.5 kobo, down 4.84 percent.

Leading the activity chart was UBA with 24.40 million shares with a value of N171.57 million traded by investors.

Following was ACCESS with a share volume of 19.13 million with a value of N148.11 million.

MBENEFIT followed with 17.87 million shares valued at N6.85 million.

Others are MANSARD with shares of 17.44 million worth N17.28 million and GUARANTY with shares of 16.32 million worth N470.57 million.

Guinness Leads Top Gainers' Chart, As Stock Market Records Gains
