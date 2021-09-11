Guinea’s ousted president, Alpha Condé In Good Health – ECOWAS

September 11, 2021 94

Leaders of the West African regional bloc Ecowas have disclosed that deposed Guinean President Alpha Condé is in good health.

ECOWAS envoys paid Mr. Condé a visit, as he is presently being detained following a military coup that took place in Guinea last Sunday.

The envoys also met with leaders of the coup, including Lieutenant Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, who is the figurehead.

“President Alpha Condé is well,” Ecowas President Jean-Claude Kassi Brou said after meeting the 83-year-old in the coup leaders’ headquarters.

The new military leaders have expressed commitment to install a transitional government, however, did not state how or when it will happen.

They accused Mr. Condé of rampant corruption and human rights abuses.

Condé became increasingly unpopular after he changed the constitution so he could stand for a third term as president.