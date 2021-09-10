fbpx

Guinean Junta Freezes State, Ex-President's Accounts

Guinea’s military junta has given orders for all government-controlled bank accounts to be frozen in order to”secure state assets”.

The junta, which seized power last weekend, stated that the order affects both institutional and individual accounts of the sacked government.

Senior officials of the overthrown President, Alpha Condé’s administration will be denied access to their accounts.

The coup leaders took over the reins of power on Sunday, stating that they intend to bring an end to rampant corruption, human rights abuses and mismanagement.

READ ALSO: Foreign Health Workers Granted Citizenship In France

The West African regional bloc Ecowas – which is seeking a return to a constitutional order – has deployed a mission to hold talks with the Guinean authorities.

ECOWAS has also asked for the release of President Condé who is presently being held in detention by the military.

