Guber Poll: INEC Releases List Of Candidates For Ekiti Election

March 14, 20220199
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the final list of candidates for the Ekiti governorship election scheduled to hold on June 18, 2022.

Festus Okoye, the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee made this known via a statement on Monday.

Okoye said the list was released in compliance with the Electoral Act 2022 and following the close of nominations by political parties.

“On Wednesday 16th February 2022, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) published the personal particulars and list of candidates (Form EC9) for the Ekiti State Governorship election in our State and Local Government offices as required by law.

“In compliance with the Electoral Act 2022, the Commission hereby publishes the final list of candidates for the election following the close of nominations by political parties.

“The Commission wishes to remind political parties that under Section 32(2) of the Electoral Act 2022, any party that observes that the name of its candidate is missing from the list “shall notify the Commission in writing, signed by its National Chairman and Secretary, supported with an affidavit not later than 90 days to the election,” the statement read in part.

The National Commissioner then said the attention of parties is drawn to Section 32(3) of the Electoral Act 2022, which provides that failure to notify the Commission “shall not be ground to invalidate the election.”

The final list has been published at INEC State and Local Government offices in Ekiti State as well as their website and social media platforms for public information as required by law.

Political parties are enjoined to note the provision of the law for compliance.

See the full list of the candidates below…

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

