fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSLIFESTYLENEWSLETTER

Guaranty Trust Holding Company PLC Stages Music Concert In Ghana

November 15, 20210189

Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTHC) Plc, parent company of Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Ltd, holds its first-ever show outside the shores of Nigeria tagged: GTCO Music Concert: Live in Ghana!

From the curators of the GTBank Fashion Weekend and GTBank Food and Drink
Festival–two of Africa’s most celebrated showpiece events–comes the biggest corporate event of the year.

This inaugural event will hold in the main bowl of the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, 17 December 2021 and will feature performances from some of Africa’s brightest breakout stars of both Ghanaian and Nigerian origin.

The GTCO Music Concert is a community engagement event designed to spotlight the best of African entertainment to a global audience whilst promoting wider acceptance of our individuality as well as shared character as a vibrant and energetic people.

It explores the joys of music and celebrates the beauty in diversity, a common heritage, and our collective aspirations.

Authentic sounds, resounding afro-beats, and pulsating rhythm will be enjoyed by the effervescent concert crowd and live-streamed to millions worldwide!

READ ALSO: 51,000 Residents To Benefit From Nasarawa Health Insurance Scheme

At GTCO Plc, we recognize the potential for boundless creativity within the African continent and look to harness its industry towards creating a more connected, prosperous future for all.

The GTCO Music Concert combines our strong zest for life and unparalleled dynamism to
create a great experience that goes beyond banking.

Guaranty Trust Holding Company is a leading financial services company providing banking
and non-banking services across eleven countries spanning West Africa, East Africa, and the United Kingdom.

The Group operates a diversified, proudly African franchise and is renowned for its innovative approach to customer service and stakeholder engagement.

If there is one event on your calendar this festive season, it has to be the GTCO Music
Concert!

All Covid-19 protocols will be observed at this event. ATTENDANCE IS FREE

About Author

Guaranty Trust Holding Company PLC Stages Music Concert In Ghana
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

December 10, 20150286

Konga Posts over N1.2billion Record Sales in Black Friday Splash

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram One of one Nigeria’s largest online malls, Konga.com, has recorded breaking sales of over N1.2 billion during the 2015 Yakata promo which held on Thursday,
Read More
Dumpsite MEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWSLETTER
April 12, 20180268

Doctor Warns Nigerians against Situating Dumpsites in Residential Areas

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Dr Ogungbemi Olalekan, a medical practitioner has warned Nigerians against situating dumpsites in residential areas, as they are hazardous to our health. Ol
Read More
FIRS Seals NDDC Rivers State Office Over Unpaid N26bn Tax Debt [ MAIN ]COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
January 20, 20210461

Nigeria’s FIRS Raked In N4.9trn In 2020

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, on Tuesday said it generated N4.95tn in 2020 from taxes despite the economic challenges of 2020. The FIRS’ Directo
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.