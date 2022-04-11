GTCO Shareholders To Receive ₦3 Per Share

April 11, 2022 249

Shareholders of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) have approved the payment of a total dividend of ₦3 per share for the financial year ended December 31, 2021.

This was made known during GTCO’s first annual general meeting in Lagos State.

The group proposed a final dividend of ₦2.70 per unit of ordinary share held by shareholders in addition to the interim dividend of 30 kobo interim dividend paid in June, bringing the total dividend for the 2021 financial year to ₦3 per unit of ordinary share.

The patron of the Nigeria Shareholders Solidarity Association, Timothy Adesiyan, appreciated the progress that the bank had made in its transition to a holding company.

He said that the shareholders had great expectations from the company and with the good corporate governance principle by the company, the future was bright.

The Chairman of the Progressive Shareholders Association of Nigeria, Boniface Okezie, commended the board of GTCO for being proactive in becoming a holding company.

Speaking to shareholders, the Chairman, GTCO, Mr Hezekiah Oyinlola, stated that 2021 was a pivotal year in its corporate history.

“After years of revisioning and planning, we successfully reorganised into a holding company to harness the potential within our operating environment and consolidate our position as a leading financial services provider in Africa,” he said.

The Group Chief Executive Officer, GTCO, Mr Segun Agbaje, said 2021 results showed resilient performance across all financial indices, reaffirming the bank’s position as one of the best managed financial institutions in Africa.

He said, “The Group closed the year 2021 with total assets of ₦5.44 trillion, up by 9.9 per cent from ₦4.95 trillion the full year 2020 position.

“Across all its banking subsidiaries in West Africa, East Africa and the United Kingdom, the Group continues to maintain a diversified balance sheet.

“The Group closed 2021 with a profit before tax of ₦221.5 billion. This is despite the challenges and headwinds presented by the operating and regulatory environments in 2021.”