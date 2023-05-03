GTCO Plc Releases 2023 Q1 Unaudited Results…Reports Profit Before Tax Of ₦74.1billion

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO or the Group) has released its Unaudited Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements for the period ended March 31, 2023, to the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) and London Stock Exchange (LSE).



The Group reported profit before tax of ₦74.1billion, representing an increase of 36.5% over ₦54.3billion recorded in the corresponding period ended March 2022. The Group’s loan book (net) dipped by 1.5% from ₦1.88trillion recorded as at December 2022 to ₦1.86trillion in March 2023, while deposit liabilities increased by 9.9% from ₦4.61trillion in December 2022 to ₦5.07trillion in March 2023.



The Group’s balance sheet remained well structured and resilient with total assets and shareholders’ funds closing at ₦6.7trillion and ₦975.6billion, respectively. Full Impact Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) remained very strong, closing at 23.2%, while asset quality was sustained as IFRS 9 Stage 3 Loans ratio and Cost of Risk (COR) closed at 5.4% and 0.2% in March 2023 from 5.2% and 0.6% in December 2022, respectively.



Commenting on the results, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO Plc), Mr. Segun Agbaje, said; “Our first quarter results reflect the strength of the GTCO franchise, the quality of our decision making, and the unfolding success of our efforts towards becoming a leading financial services company in Africa. Despite severe headwinds, we delivered a decent performance, recording growth across key revenue lines. We are also not relenting in our resolve to better outcomes for people and businesses within our financial ecosystem.”



He further added; “2023 is shaping up to be another interesting year. Some of the challenges from the past few years are still lingering, and uncertainties ahead would test the resilience of most economies and businesses. We are confident in our positioning as a thriving financial services company underpinned by strong business fundamentals and will continue to benefit from a well-diversified earnings base.”



Overall, the Group continues to post one of the best metrics in the Nigerian Financial Services industry in terms of key financial ratios i.e., Pre-Tax Return on Equity (ROAE) of 31.1%, Pre-Tax Return on Assets (ROAA) of 4.5%, Full Impact Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 23.2% and Cost to Income ratio of 43.1%.



GTCO is a leading financial services group with banking operations in Nigeria, West Africa, East Africa, United Kingdom alongside new businesses in Payment, Funds Management and Pension Fund Administration. Its leadership in the banking industry and efforts at empowering people and communities has earned it many prestigious awards over the years. Recently, the Bank was recognized as Africa’s Best Bank and the Best Bank in Nigeria at the 2021 Euromoney Awards for Excellence. It also retained its position as Africa’s Most Admired Financial Services Brand in the 2022 ranking of The Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands.

