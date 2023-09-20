GTCO Fashion Weekend To Hold 6th Edition In November

[adsanity align='alignnone' id=362504]

The GTCO Fashion Weekend returns in November for its sixth edition, as the fashion industry prepares for another thrilling experience.

The highly anticipated event is set to take place on November 11th and 12th, 2023, at the GTCentre, Plot 1 Water Corporation Drive, Oniru, Lagos.

The GTCO Fashion Weekend is an annual consumer-focused fair that showcases the best of African fashion to a global audience.

Over the years, the event has firmly established itself as an incubator for diverse talent, creativity, and enterprise in fashion retail, bringing together some of Africa’s most prominent fashion brands alongside relatively newer labels to interact with universally celebrated fashion icons and engaging style personalities.

This year’s event will feature instructive workshops and exhilarating runway displays, as well as free booths for over 120 fashion retailers, in keeping with tradition.

Colorful facades, loud music, and a lovely atmosphere are prominent characteristics of GTCO fairs that combine to produce a multimodal, totally satisfying experience for all participants.

Speaking on the 2023 GTCO Fashion Weekend, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, Segun Agbaje, said; “Fashion is not just about making items of clothing or style accessories, it is about exploring feelings and channelling creative expressions to create experiences that resonate with various buyers, across different markets.

“The GTCO Fashion Weekend is constantly evolving to reflect the rapid growth of the global fashion industry in terms of size and sophistication, as we continue to draw on the endless possibilities in fashion retail to create better outcomes for individuals, indigenous businesses, and our communities.”

He further said; “The landscape for fashion design is always shifting; so too consumer needs. The 2023 GTCO Fashion Weekend provides a unique opportunity for local fashion retailers to seize on emerging trends and buyers’ preferences to reposition their businesses and thrive amidst the uncertainties and complexities of the future.”

The GTCO Fashion Weekend is one of Guaranty Trust Bank’s primary platforms for ‘Promoting Enterprise,’ primarily to benefit its growing retail and SME client base and to assist the indigenous Creatives Industry.

This event is free for all to attend.