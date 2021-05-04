fbpx
GTBank Shuffles Management Team, Name Of New MD Leaked

May 4, 2021
Following the announcement of the retirement of the current MD/CEO, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank), Segun Agbaje, there has been an anticipation of the who-is-who at the top management level of one of Nigeria’s top banks.

GTBank’s Group Treasurer and Head Wholesale Banking, Miriam Olusanya, is set to reportedly take the reins of affairs at the bank as insiders say the shuffle in the top management would see the removal of members older than 45 years.

Olusanya, if appointed as MD/CEO, would join the hallowed list of women helming the affairs of top banks in the country.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that Agbaje, in 2020, shared that the bank was in search of capable hands to run the affairs of the bank, adding that the “process has started”.

He also said that there were “5 Executive Directors” who underwent the process of selection.

He added, “We are working with a consulting firm in the UK ….. at the end of this process which will end at the beginning of the fourth quarter, we will have a Managing Director for GT Bank Nigeria.”

Other GTBank Appointments

Other appointments in the company, according to sources include Bayo Veracruz who would oversee the East African operations of the bank while Thomas John would helm the West African operations, as a Managing Director.

The wave of change in the bank’s appointments, most notably in the top management, heralds the entry of younger staff into executive positions.


