GTBank MD Segun Agbaje Joins PepsiCo Board

PepsiCo, Inc. has announced that its Board of Directors has elected Segun Agbaje, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, as an independent member of its Board.

In a statement Wednesday, PepsiCo said Agbaje will join the Board and the Audit Committee effective July 15, 2020.

“I am delighted to welcome Segun to the PepsiCo Board,” said PepsiCo Chairman and CEO, Ramon Laguarta.

“Segun is a well-respected and proven business leader with a deep understanding of complex businesses and fast-growing markets, particularly Sub-Saharan Africa where we recently acquired Pioneer Foods as part of our strategy to expand in the region.

His experience in business transformation and passion for delivering consumer value will serve PepsiCo well as we continue our journey to be the global leader in convenient foods and beverages by winning with purpose,”

Source: THISDAY