GTBank Fashion Weekend Takes off

The 2018 GTBank Fashion Weekend is the place to be this weekend, as this year’s edition commenced on Saturday with a Masterclass session by renowned 20 year old Nigerian Designer, Taofeek Abijiako, who spoke on the topic’Understanding the Industry: Starting Out’.

Since its inception in 2016, GTBank has continued to build on its previous successes in hosting a world class fashion event that connects Nigeria’s fashion industry with global players. This year’s theme focuses on promoting enterprise. The fashion fair affords entrepreneurs the opportunity to showcase their products to a new array of customers.

With over 130 exhibitors participating at this year’s edition, indigenous small businesses are showcasing locally made clothes, shoes, jewelries, beauty products and fashion accessories. Nigeria stands to benefit hugely from this initiative in terms of knowledge transfer. Also, local and foreign partnerships can sprout from this platform in the foreseeable future.

The event which witnessed a large turnout gave the audience the opportunity to interact with speakers, who shared their experiences and offered expert advice to aspiring fashion entrepreneurs. US based Nigerian fashion sensation Taofeek Abijiako led the opening Masterclass session. Asked if his success was a random event or talent, the founder of Head of State clothing line, he said, ‘the best explanation would be, a mixture of talent, work ethics yet lucky. But, you don’t get lucky by playing video games. When you have the talent, without working hard one cannot get far’.

The event is open to the public for free.