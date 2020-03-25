GTBank Builds Facility for Treatment of COVID-19 Patients

- March 25, 2020
GTBank

Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) Plc said it is building a 100-bed intensive care centre to be fully-equipped with modern facilities for the treatment of Nigerians who may be infected with the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic currently ravaging the world.

The facility which will be sited at Onikan, Lagos, was being set up in collaboration with the Lagos State Government and was expected to be completed this weekend.

“As an organisation, beyond the safety measures we have put in place across our offices and branches, we are also lending ourselves to doing more to beat this outbreak.

“We are setting up a fully equipped 100- bed Intensive Care Centre at Onikan for the Nigerian people,” a statement quoted the Chief Executive Officer, GTBank, Mr. Segun Agbaje to have said.

According to him, “the centre will be fully equipped with all the necessary equipment including respirators and personnel to treat and care for those that may become affected. We are fully committed to having the Centre fully set up by the end of this week.”

Source: THISDAY

