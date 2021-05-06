GTBank Addresses Reports Of Shuffle In Management

May 6, 2021 62

Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) has released a statement addressing reports regarding the shuffle in its top management.

The statement issued by the bank’s Secretary, Erhi Obebeduo, stated that the company was governed by processes that aided any changes in the company.

It, however, did not state whether or not there were changes made in its top management.

The statement read, “The attention of Guaranty Trust Bank plc (the Bank) has been drawn to news circulating in the media about imminent changes on the Board and Management of the Bank.

READ ALSO: GTBank Shuffles Management Team, Name Of New MD Leaked

“As an organization listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited and regulated by the Central Bank of Nigeria, there are processes that guide such Board changes and channels of communication of such changes as required by regulation.

“The Board of the Bank has approved certain changes in its constitution and is presently engaging its primary regulator on same and would formally communicate upon the conclusion of all required regulatory engagements.”