fbpx
GTBank Addresses Reports Of Shuffle In Management

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCENEWS

GTBank Addresses Reports Of Shuffle In Management

May 6, 2021062
GTBank Addresses Reports Of Shuffle In Management

Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) has released a statement addressing reports regarding the shuffle in its top management.

The statement issued by the bank’s Secretary, Erhi Obebeduo, stated that the company was governed by processes that aided any changes in the company.

It, however, did not state whether or not there were changes made in its top management.

The statement read, “The attention of Guaranty Trust Bank plc (the Bank) has been drawn to news circulating in the media about imminent changes on the Board and Management of the Bank.

READ ALSO: GTBank Shuffles Management Team, Name Of New MD Leaked

“As an organization listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited and regulated by the Central Bank of Nigeria, there are processes that guide such Board changes and channels of communication of such changes as required by regulation.

“The Board of the Bank has approved certain changes in its constitution and is presently engaging its primary regulator on same and would formally communicate upon the conclusion of all required regulatory engagements.”

About Author

GTBank Addresses Reports Of Shuffle In Management
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

[ MAIN ]AVIATIONNEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
May 8, 2013080

Nigerians May Acquire About 500 Private Jets By 2020

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government, in its reports has stated that Nigerians will acquire about 420 private jets in seven years from 2013 to 2020, which will add to the
Read More
September 24, 20140100

Berger Paints Restructures For Market Leadership

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Berger Paints Nigeria Plc has disclosed plans to undergo major changes in the company  as part of efforts to reposition  it for  leadership position in the
Read More
May 20, 20160101

Bank’s Non-performing Loans Jump To N650billion

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has revealed that the non-performing loans, NPL, ratio of the banking industry jumped to N649.63 billion as the capital ad
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.