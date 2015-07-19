GSK Reiterates Committment to Fight Counterfeit Products

Fast Moving Consumer Goods manufacturer, Glaxosmithkline, GSK Consumer Nigeria Plc ,has reiterated its commitment to fight products counterfeiting.

The Managing Director, GSK Consumer Nigeria Plc, Dayanand Thandalam Sriram gave this charge at the weekend at the GSK Consumer Healthcare Nigeria partnership with the Pharmacist Council of Nigeria (PCN) programme to train and improve the practice of Patent Medicine Dealers and Patent Medicine Sellers in Nigeria.

According to him, counterfeit products are harmful to the people and should be discouraged.

Speaking further, Sriram said if Nigerians can tackle product counterfeiting, it will reduce the high rate death due to administration of fake medications.

President, Lagos State Medicine Dealers Association (LSMDA),Kewiwson Emeka Opara, who also spoke at the event, said it was disheartening to note that people abuse pain-killers such as paracetemol, among others.