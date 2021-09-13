fbpx

Group Plans 1million-Man Protest Against Killings in Nigeria

September 13, 2021093
Nigerian Indigenous Nationalities Alliance for Self-Determination

The Nigerian Indigenous Nationalities Alliance for Self-Determination (NINAS) has organised a million-man freedom march to the United Nations Headquarters in New York

The Chairman of NINAS, Prof. Banji Akintoye, said the march, which will be held in the United States between September 14 to 24, was in protest against the ethno-religious killings in Nigeria.

Akintoye, in a statement on Monday, the protest will show to the world the alleged “genocide” being perpetrated by murderous herdsmen in the name of grazing in the South and Middle-Belt of Nigeria.

According to him, the people of the South and Middle-Belt will be demanding will also be demanding the conduct of a regional referendum for people to decide on their nationhood.

The scholar said one million men “will be showing to the world the crimes against humanity, attacks on press freedom, free speech and other criminalities being aided by the Buhari led government of Nigeria”.

The Yoruba Leader and Second Republic Senator added, “The March will be used as an opportunity to expose to the world, how a tiny minority people have hijacked the assets of the South and Middle-Belt of Nigeria through the 1999 Constitution which he said was enacted without the consent of the people.

“The land belongs to the people through the grace of Almighty God. We the Indigenous people of the South and Middle-Belt totally reject the illegitimate and imposed 1999 Nigerian Constitution that hijacks our Self-Determination and Assets.

“We want an end to the ethno-religious killings in Nigeria. We want the Government of Nigeria to stop funding terrorism against us. What is happening today in Nigeria is a State-sponsored Terriorism.”

